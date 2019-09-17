Some Roxboro residents aren’t getting their mail because Canada Post has deemed the construction on their street too dangerous for mail carriers.

The residents, who live on 2nd Avenue, have been dealing with construction since July. They recently received a letter from Canada Post saying they will no longer deliver mail to the street, because it's too dangerous.

"I don't really understand because the Publisac people get paid about two cents per bag delivering and I'm able to get home, so I don't see why it's too dangerous for them to do that," said resident Abul Ullah. "I do understand that it's a bit of hard access, because you have to contour things to get to my street, however I think that given our tax dollars are paying their salaries, I think that this is an effort they should try to make in order to provide this service that we pay for."

Residents said they were told that they can only collect their mail up at a local distribution office between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday to Friday, a difficult schedule for many working people.

"To me, it doesn't make sense that they ask us to come get our mail at a time where I'm at work, which means I would have to take time off work in order to come retrieve my mail," said Ullah.

When CTV News Montreal called the Canada Post supervisory team at the number listed on the letter given to residents, the person who answered refused to comment.

Canada Post did not return a request for an interview.

According to the letter, the residents on 2nd Avenue will be without mail delivery until the end of December.