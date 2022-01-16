MONTREAL -- Some Montreal schools have announced they will not open their doors on Monday, Jan. 17, due to forecasted winter storms.

Monday is the first day of school following an extended winter break due to COVID-19 concerns.

So far, the following classes have announced students will attend class online:

Loyola Highschool

The Sacred Heart School of Montreal

Trafalgar School for Girls

Peter Hall (in-person and online classes cancelled)

CTV News has learned officials from several Montreal Area school boards will meet later Sunday evening to decide if there will be any additional closures.

Are you a parent, teacher, or staff member whose school has decided to stay closed, but isn't on this list? Send us an email at MontrealDigitalNews@bellmedia.ca.