These five items from the Montreal Olympics are up for auction

Ever wanted to own a part of the Montreal Olympics? Now you can. Nearly 400 pieces of Olympic memorabilia are up for auction, including five items from the 1976 Olympic Games.

Most notable, perhaps, are the swim trunks worn by American diver Greg Louganis during his 10-metre platform silver medal-winning performance.

"The red-white-and-blue Arena Mark Spitz swimsuit, size 30, features a repeating American flag pattern with white stars and striped 'USA' letters," the listing notes.

Louganis, then 16, was the No. 1 ranked diver at the time, but ultimately finished second to veteran Italian diver Klaus Dibiasi, who won his third successive gold medal.



Louganis went on to win gold medals at the 1984 and 1988 Summer Olympics on the springboard and platform.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Louganis trunks had garnered 15 bids, current priced at $1,242.



An unawarded bronze medal from the Montreal Olympics is up for auction (photo: RR Auction)

An unawarded bronze medal is currently going for $1,500, the highest bid for any of the Montreal memorabilia. The medal, created by Giuseppe Cassioli of Ottawa, features an inscription reading "XXIe Olympiade Montreal 1976," and shows an image of 'Seated Victory' with the Coliseum in the background. The reverse features the Montreal Olympic emblem and victor's laurel wreath.



A 1976 Summer Olympics torch is up for auciton (photo: RR Auction)The current bid for an authentic 1976 Summer Olympics torch is $533. Invites from Queen Elizabeth II to the Olympic Games are selling for $242, and two badges form the Games with a $100 bid round out Montreal collection.

All items, including the rest of the collection from other Olympic Games, are all on auction until Thursday.