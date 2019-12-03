These are the 10 most stolen cars in Quebec this year
Published Tuesday, December 3, 2019 2:46PM EST
Six Lexus models, including the RX350, are on the Insurance Board of Canada list of the most stolen cars in Quebec in 2019. (File photo)
MONTREAL -- The Insurance Bureau of Canda has released its annual list of the most stolen cars in Canada, and in Quebec, the Top 10 list consists of just two makes: Lexus and Toyota.
According to the IBC, these are the 10 most stolen cars in Quebec in 2019:
- 2018 Lexus RX350/RX350L/RX450h/RX450hL 4DR AWD
- 2018 Lexus NX300/NX300h 4DR AWD
- 2017 Lexus RX350/RX450h 4DR AWD
- 2016 Lexus RX350/RX450h 4DR AWD
- 2017 Toyota HIGHLANDER 4DR 4WD
- 2018 Toyota HIGHLANDER 4DR 4WD
- 2015 Toyota PRIUS V 5DR
- 2017 Lexus NX200t/NX300h 4DR AWD
- 2015 Lexus NX200t/NX300h 4DR AWD
- 2016 Toyota Highlander 4DR 4WDd
The Quebec list is, perhaps unsurprisingly, distinct from the Canada-wide list, which is heavy on Ford trucks:
- Ford 350SD AWD 2007
- Ford 350SD AWD 2006
- Ford 350SD AWD 2005
- Ford 350SD AWD 2004
- Ford 250SD AWD 2006
- Ford 350SD AWD 2003
- Lexus RX350/RX350L/RX450h/RX450hL 4DR AWD 2018
- Ford F250 SD 4WD 2005
- Ford F350 SD 4AWD 2002
- Honda Civic Si 2DR Coupe 1998
Among the IBC's findings, announced in a statement Tuesday:
- Automobile theft costs Canadians more than $1 billion a year
- The Top 4 reasons criminals target a vehicle for theft: to sell it abroad, to re-sell to consumers, to get somwehere ('joyriding,' in other words) and to commit other crimes.
- Thiefs are increasingly targeting cars that have keyless entry systems, using wireless transmitters to access the vehicle.