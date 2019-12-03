MONTREAL -- The Insurance Bureau of Canda has released its annual list of the most stolen cars in Canada, and in Quebec, the Top 10 list consists of just two makes: Lexus and Toyota.

According to the IBC, these are the 10 most stolen cars in Quebec in 2019:

2018 Lexus RX350/RX350L/RX450h/RX450hL 4DR AWD 2018 Lexus NX300/NX300h 4DR AWD 2017 Lexus RX350/RX450h 4DR AWD 2016 Lexus RX350/RX450h 4DR AWD 2017 Toyota HIGHLANDER 4DR 4WD 2018 Toyota HIGHLANDER 4DR 4WD 2015 Toyota PRIUS V 5DR 2017 Lexus NX200t/NX300h 4DR AWD 2015 Lexus NX200t/NX300h 4DR AWD 2016 Toyota Highlander 4DR 4WDd

The Quebec list is, perhaps unsurprisingly, distinct from the Canada-wide list, which is heavy on Ford trucks:

Ford 350SD AWD 2007 Ford 350SD AWD 2006 Ford 350SD AWD 2005 Ford 350SD AWD 2004 Ford 250SD AWD 2006 Ford 350SD AWD 2003 Lexus RX350/RX350L/RX450h/RX450hL 4DR AWD 2018 Ford F250 SD 4WD 2005 Ford F350 SD 4AWD 2002 Honda Civic Si 2DR Coupe 1998

Among the IBC's findings, announced in a statement Tuesday: