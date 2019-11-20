Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has shuffled the cabinet in his second term in office. Here are the Quebec Members of Parliament who made the cut:





Marie-Claude Bibeau (Compton-Stanstead)

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-food

Bibeau maintains her position on this file. Ottawa has announced $1.75 billion to compensate agricultural producers for the losses incurred by trade agreements, but the money is slow to come.



François-Philippe Champagne (Saint-Maurice-Champlain)

Minister of Foreign Affairs

A lawyer specializing in international trade, Champagne moves out of his former role as minister of infrastructure and communities and into the high-profile position amid ratification of the new NAFTA and in difficult times with China and Saudi Arabia, among other nations.







Jean-Yves Duclos (Quebec)

Treasury Board President

An economist and professor, Duclos served as Minister of Families, Children and Social Development in the last term, establishing the Canada Child Benefit.





Marc Garneau (Notre-Dame-de-Grace-Westmount)

Minister of Transport

Serving as transport minister since 2015, the former Navy officer and astronaut implemented the Air Travellers' Bill of Rights and gave the green light to a bypass in Lac-Mégantic by rail. He keeps his job, but has a hot potato on his hands: the labour dispute at CN Rail.





Steven Guilbeault (Laurier-Saint-Marie)

Minister of Canadian Heritage

The environmentalist and co-founder of Équiterre was elected for the first time in October and moves into the heritage minister role, a disappointment for many environmentalists who hoped to see him take over the role as environment minister.





Mélanie Joly (Ahuntsic-Cartierville)

Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

Serving as minister of Canadian heritage from 2015 to 2018, where she defend the federal agreement with Netflix, she then became minister of tourism, official languages and Francophonie, a change seen as a demotion by many. After a strong performance in the last year, particularly defending the l'Université de l'Ontario français, she is rewarded in her efforts by becoming minister of economic development and retaining the official languages dossier.







David Lametti (LaSalle-Émard-Verdun)

Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada

The law professor spent most of his last term serving as a parliamentary secretary before becoming justice minister and attorney general in January 2019, replacing Jody Wilson-Raybould. He is keeping this position and will have to decide whether he will grant a remediation agreement to SNC-Lavalin.





Diane Lebouthillier (Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine)

National Revenue Minister

Lebouthillier retains the role she has held since 2015. She has been the target of opposition party attacks on secret deals between the Canada Revenue Agency and KPMG.





Marc Miller (Ville-Marie-Sud-Ouest-Ile-des-Soeurs)

Indigenous Services Minister

A lawyer and personal friend of Justin Trudeau, Miller served as parliamentary secretary to the minister of Crown–Indigenous relations. He was appointed to the indigenous file, while his interest in First Nations – he is learning the Mohawk language and gave the first Mohawk address in Parliament - will be exploited.



Pablo Rodriguez (Honoré-Mercier)

House Leader, Quebec Lieutenant

Former president of the Quebec wing of the Liberal Party of Canada, Rodriguez served in the last term as chief government whip and minister of Canadian heritage and multiculturalism. He is now becomes house leader, an important role in a minority mandate.