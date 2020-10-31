MONTREAL -- Jeremy Hubscher, 12, is a seventh-grader at John Rennie High School and lives in Dollard-des-Ormeaux. He's recently started a hobby that’s going to turn a lot of heads this Halloween — he's taught himself special effects makeup.

“There’s never a dull moment,” laughed his mother, Ilana Mayoff.

When CTV News interviewed Mayoff and Hubscher, he had used latex, fake blood and scab effects to make it look like his face had been damaged in an accident.

“So this is like the ‘half-my-face-ripped-off type look,'” Jeremy said.

His parents wholeheartedly support his hobby, even though it produces some pretty shocking results.

“I enjoy coming home and not knowing who’s going to greet me at the door — a zombie, a scary clown, or Jeremy himself,” said his father, Neil Hubscher.

Jeremy learned how to produce these “looks” by watching and emulating YouTube videos. He uses professional makeup supplies that run for about $200 total.

While his parents are supportive, some of his looks are a little... disturbing.

“To be honest, a lot of it I actually find disgusting,” Mayoff said, laughing.

Looks include devil’s horns that seem to burst from his forehead, partially severed hands, a jack-o'-lantern that seems carved into his face or a creepy clown.

Jeremy said he would like to do special effects makeup for major films in the future -- but first, he has to get through John Rennie High.