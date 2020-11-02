MONTREAL -- The Quebec aerospace sector has a recipe for weathering the severe financial troubles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but one ingredient is still missing: a financial boost from Ottawa.

Mélanie Joly the Federal Minister of Economic Development, said on Monday that she wanted to preserve the “attractiveness” of the industry. It is difficult to know if sectoral assistance – which many stakeholders are calling for – will be announced soon.

When asked about the unveiling of an action plan to support the aerospace and aviation sectors, prepared jointly by Aéro Montréal and the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal (CCMM), Joly pointed out the difficulties, without however, moving forward on a deadline.

Voices were raised so that Canada imitates countries like France, the United Kingdom and Germany by deploying various sectoral measures.

Since the start of the health crisis, around 4,300 jobs have been lost in the Quebec aerospace industry. The ax fell at many companies, such as Bombardier, Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) and Airbus Canada.

While it presents many possible solutions, the document prepared by Aéro Montréal and the CCMM show that a “Robust and rapid intervention is called for.” Not only for manufacturing companies but also for air carriers and airports.

The report suggests that in order for Quebec to maintain third place internationally in aerospace, they must invest in research and development projects, in particular for a “green” aircraft, financially support airlines and support development of the defense sector and resume domestic and international flights in a “safe” manner.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2020.