MONTREAL -- There are plans to give Notre-Dame Street East, one of Montreal’s major thoroughfares, a much-needed facelift.

After years of potholes and shoddy street conditions, officials say they want to turn the street into an urban boulevard, complete with a pedestrian walkway, bike paths and more greenery.

The street runs along the Saint Lawrence River, but the view is often blocked by a slew of warehouses and cargo trains.

City officials are expected to also announce Friday that there could be a tramway or an extension to the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) electric train network in the area.

Sources at City Hall tell CTV News this is all part of Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante’s long-awaited vision for Notre-Dame Street East.

Redevelopment plans for the area have dragged on for decades, but there is one difference this time: money to decontaminate the land has already been allocated, and CTV News was told all levels of government are now involved in the revitalization.

The estimated pricetags for previous plans were pegged at more than $1 billion, but there is no word yet on how much the Plante administration’s vision will cost.

It will be up to the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), which manages the REM, to determine if it will build a tramway or an electric train.

The project is expected to take nearly a decade to complete.