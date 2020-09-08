MONTREAL -- After updating its running list, Quebec is reporting at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 at 70 of its schools across the province.

The first public tally published on Friday counted 47 schools that reported cases among employees or students up until Sept. 3. The new total, which appears to have been made public on Tuesday, includes schools that submitted reports on Sept. 4.

Two schools added to the list in Quebec’s latest update are in the Monteregie region, one of which is a high school and the other, an elementary. Another two have been added in the Laval region, both of which are elementary schools (see the list below).

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube said on Friday that the number of schools with confirmed cases needs to be contextualized alongside the thousands of institutions across the province.

The province decided to make its list of schools publicly available following criticism from parents who said they deserved to know, one of which went so far as to create his own informal list in the interim.

The government's list is below. This is a developing story that will be updated.