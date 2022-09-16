'The tsunami is coming': Doctor warns Quebec health-care system requires radical overhaul
Jacob Reiser, 21, has been on a waiting list for a family doctor for three years.
Of the 1.8 million people living in Montreal, nearly 800,000 don’t have a family doctor. The ruling Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) party, which had promised a doctor for everyone in the 2018 election, now said that’s no longer possible.
"He’s asthmatic as well as he has allergies so that’s very difficult", says Reiser's mother, Orit Sheck. "He needs to update his asthma medicine, his allergy medicine, so what do you do?"
On the campaign trail, only the Quebec Liberal Party is promising the hundreds of thousands of Quebecers waiting for a family doctor would get one.
The CAQ is promising an improved digital platform to direct Quebecers to the appropriate medical professional, while the Quebec Conservative Party is pleading to put more of an emphasis on private medicine. Both Québec solidaire (QS) and the Parti Québécois (PQ) are promising more homecare services.
"Our world-class health-care system is now 'Call this call centre and maybe we’ll get you a health-care professional," said Dr. Michael Kalin, a family physician in Côte Saint-Luc.
Dr. Kalin said he believes the big problem in Montreal is doctors are often forced to work in the regions, which is why many take their Quebec education and choose to practice in other provinces or states.
"Close to 40 per cent of Montrealers do not have a family doctor as compared to other regions of Quebec where it may be less than 10 per cent, said Kalin.
"The government will say you have enough family doctors but these numbers are deceiving because as we know one-third of patients seen on the Island of Montreal do not live on the Island of Montreal."
Kalin thinks governments should promote family medicine, but instead many doctors complain of an adversarial relationship with Quebec's health ministry in which they are forced to take on too many patients, and not allowed to work where they choose.
"When the government comes along and is putting in this intimidating language, this intimidating legislation against family medicine, we could understand why medical students are turned off," he said.
Over the past two decades, Kalin has heard various plans and promises to fix health care in the province, but he said no government has solved the issue.
"As bad as it is now, the tsunami is coming. One-quarter of family doctors are over the age of 60," he said, "so you could imagine what’s going to happen in a decade from now."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Atrocities found in mass burial site, Ukraine's leader says
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy has cited evidence of atrocities in a mass burial site that has been found in an area recently freed of Russian occupation. In an unusual special video, Zelenskyy said hundreds of people had been found 'tortured, shot, killed by shelling' at the site in Izium.
Brett Favre biographer says not to bother with his book following allegations against ex-NFL player
In the wake of allegations against former NFL player Brett Favre, his biographer is advising the public not to read his book.
'Now 15 per cent is rude:' Tipping fatigue hits customers as requests rise
Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase and spread to new businesses amid the rise of automated payment machines and preset tip suggestions.
Nadeau-Dubois pressured to say racial slur during Quebec election debate
During the French-language debate, Québec Solidaire Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois was pressured by Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon to say a racial slur.
Brothers who haven't spoken in 30 years both running for mayor of Ontario town
Two brothers who haven’t spoken to each other for about 30 years are now competing for the coveted position of mayor in an Ontario town.
Food delivery robot barges through crime scene in Los Angeles
Video shows the moment a food delivery robot in Los Angeles barged through a crime scene, en route to a delivery.
Catherine, Princess of Wales: The commoner who is key to the monarchy
Kate Middleton, wife of the new heir to the throne Prince William, has grown from a commoner who captivated the future monarch to the beating heart of the Royal Family, as it faces a future without the beloved queen at its helm.
England football legend David Beckham spotted in the queue for Queen Elizabeth II
England football legend David Beckham has been spotted in The Queue for the Queen's lying-in-state in London.
Where have home prices dropped the most across Canada?
Housing prices have continued on their downward plunge amid Bank of Canada interest rate hikes and fears over a potential looming recession, but the effect isn't being felt evenly across the country. CTVNews.ca looks at where housing prices are falling and where they are still rising.
Toronto
-
Brothers who haven't spoken in 30 years both running for mayor of Ontario town
Two brothers who haven’t spoken to each other for about 30 years are now competing for the coveted position of mayor in an Ontario town.
-
Ontario MPPs on 'social assistance diet' say it’s a struggle as they push to double ODSP
Five Ontario MPPs who have been living on a “social assistance diet” for 10 days say they have been eating carb-heavy foods or running out of money trying to eat healthy in order to push the province to double Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) and Ontario Works (OW) payments.
-
This is how much Ontario housing prices could fall from their peak
The GTA real estate market showed signs of life in August with the average benchmark price rising for the first time in months but a new report from RBC is warning that the correction 'isn’t over yet.'
Atlantic
-
N.B. man who held woman captive for almost a month in 2010 released on parole
A New Brunswick man who held a woman captive for almost a month in a rooming house in Moncton in 2010 has had special conditions imposed on his statutory release from prison.
-
N.S. environment minister rejects Eisner Cove wetlands appeals
Nova Scotia's Minister of Environment and Climate Change Timothy Halman has dismissed two appeals related to an affordable housing development approval in the area of Eisner Cove-Mount Hope in Dartmouth.
-
New Brunswick expands eligibility for monkeypox vaccines
Access to monkeypox vaccines has expanded in New Brunswick and health officials are encouraging groups most at-risk of contracting the disease to get immunized.
London
-
Brothers who haven't spoken in 30 years both running for mayor of Ontario town
Two brothers who haven’t spoken to each other for about 30 years are now competing for the coveted position of mayor in an Ontario town.
-
London fire crews up late for near-downtown blaze
A suspicious fire at a multi-unit residence near downtown London has caused substantial damage.
-
ER closures worsen in Bruce County
It’s going to be another weekend of ER closures in Bruce County.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury firefighters pulled couple in 60s out of wreck on Paris
More details are coming to light about a serious crash on Paris Street by Science North on Thursday night that sent two people to hospital.
-
Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase filming adaptation of popular YA novel in Sudbury
Zombies have taken over a quiet northern Ontario neighbourhood for the film adaptation of Zombie Town, a young adult novel by R.L Stine, featuring several big stage and screen actors.
-
Invasive jellyfish species spotted in northern Ontario lake for the first time
For the last 70 years, an invasive species from China has been slowly making its way north. In the last few weeks, it finally arrived in Sudbury, Ont.
Calgary
-
Faced with high prices, Calgary drivers look at Gasoline Alley's cheap gas
While many Calgarians are doing whatever they can to save money, some could be considering spending a little time and fuel to cash in on a big discount on gas.
-
3 more people facing charges in Coutts border blockade protests
Alberta RCMP have announced charges against three more people in connection to border blockade protests in Coutts in late January and early February.
-
Alberta family raising money to buy robotic legs for daughter with Cerebral Palsy
A De Winton family is raising money to give their six-year-old daughter the ability to walk.
Kitchener
-
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Kitchener
One person has been taken to hospital following reports of a shooting in a Kitchener neighbourhood.
-
Here are the Waterloo region school bus routes that will be cancelled next week
Starting Monday, Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region (STSWR) said it is temporarily cancelling eight routes impacting around 850 students in Waterloo region and neighbouring townships.
-
Every Child Matters crosswalk unveiled in Kitchener
A new project honouring the victims of Canada’s residential school system has been unveiled in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
TikTok video shows aftermath of bear break-in in North Vancouver
A black bear was caught feasting at the front steps of a North Vancouver man's home this week – shortly after breaking in and dismantling part of his fridge.
-
B.C. woman waited 1 hour for help after suffering a stroke, family says
Former New Westminster, B.C., city councilor Lorrie Williams waited more than an hour for an ambulance to arrive after suffering a stroke at home, according to her family.
-
'Six a day is just horrific': B.C. drug deaths double since 2016
Maria Rantanen did everything she could to stop her son from fatally overdosing, but it wasn't enough. Michael Rantanen died on July 15. He was 25 years old. He was one of the 192 drug-related deaths British Columbia's coroner recorded in July. The toll is a 31 per cent increase from June and equates to about 6.2 deaths a day.
Edmonton
-
Gun threat part of mounting violent harassment facing Pride Corner on Whyte: organizers
Pride Corner on Edmonton's Whyte Avenue is seeing an uptick in aggressive and hateful harassment, including a recent gun threat, organizers say.
-
Sharks, Kane reach settlement on termination grievance
Evander Kane and the San Jose Sharks reached a settlement Friday on the grievance he filed over the termination of his contract last season.
-
3 more people facing charges in Coutts border blockade protests
Alberta RCMP have announced charges against three more people in connection to border blockade protests in Coutts in late January and early February.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bomb threat causes evacuation at Holy Names high school: Windsor police
Windsor police say Holy Names Catholic High School is currently being evacuated due to an ongoing police investigation involving a bomb threat.
-
'Severely decomposed' body found near Dougall Avenue, police seek identity
Windsor police are looking to identify a body in a suspicious death investigation on Dougall Avenue.
-
$12,000 in drugs and property seized in Leamington
Nearly $12,000 in drugs and stolen property has been recovered by OPP in Leamington. Officers entered a home on Mill Street east on Thursday and seized suspected fentanyl and cocaine.
Regina
-
Alleged assault on police officer and restaurant employees leads to charges for Regina man
A Regina man is facing charges following an alleged assault on a police officer and two restaurant employees on Wednesday.
-
'We need to know the risk': Monthly COVID-19 reports not enough for risk assessment, says researcher
There were 25 new deaths reported in Saskatchewan's monthly COVID-19 report for the period of Aug. 14 to Sept. 10.
-
'Out for a bit of revenge': Terriers open 2022-23 SJHL season in Estevan
It was April, the last time Yorkton fans were able to see their Terriers on the ice.
Ottawa
-
'We want to keep the dream of homeownership alive': Sutcliffe unveils plan to build 100,000 homes in Ottawa over 10 years
Mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe is promising to increase the availability of new homes and community housing in Ottawa if elected mayor this fall, unveiling a plan for 100,000 new homes to be built in the capital over the next 10 years.
-
What you need to know about the commemorative ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II in Ottawa on Monday
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what will be open and closed in Ottawa on Monday, the day of the Queen's funeral.
-
CHEO on pace for a record September in its emergency department as viral season starts early
CHEO president Alex Munter says CHEO is seeing a 60 per cent increase in children with respiratory viral illness in its emergency department this month compared to September 2021.
Saskatoon
-
Police await toxicology results in Sask. stabbing suspect's death
Investigators are awaiting toxicology results for a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody.
-
'This is a community issue': Saskatoon parents call for support 2 years after daughter's disappearance
Monday morning marked Brian and Debbie Gallagher's 35th trip to court, as one of the four people charged in the presumed death of their daughter Megan made an appearance.
-
Fake skeletons and real lessons: Forensic experts learn from one of the best near Saskatoon
Police investigators and coroners from across Canada and the U.S. are gathering in Warman this week to learn about forensic pathology and identifying human remains.