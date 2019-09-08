The Transportation Safety Board will investigate crash that killed young pilot
The 22-year-old pilot Hind Barch was flying from Mirabel to Sherbrooke when her Cessna air craft went down near Racine. (Courtesy Janick Caissy)
Hind Barch (left) was a flight attendant with Air Transat and pilot, whose Cessna went down while flying from Mirabel to Sherbrooke Sept. 4. (Courtesy Janick Caissy)
Pilot Hind Barch, 22, was flying from Mirabel to Sherbrooke when her Cessna crashed near Racine.
Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal
Published Sunday, September 8, 2019 10:30AM EDT
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) will send a team to investigate the fatal Cessna 172 crash that took the life of a young female pilot.
A Royal Canadian Air Force Griffon helicopter spotted the wreckage near Racine, Que. in a wooded area about 130 kilometres east of Montreal Sept. 7.
The TSB will gather information and assess what happened.
Hind Barch, 22, was alone aboard the small plane owned by the flight training school Cargair when she went missing after leaving Mirabel Airport headed for Sherbrooke Sept. 4.
The plane disappeared about 37 kilometres northwest of the city.
Barch worked as a flight attendant for Air Transat.
TSB updates can be found on their website, Twitter, YouTube and Flickr accounts.
