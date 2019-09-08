

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) will send a team to investigate the fatal Cessna 172 crash that took the life of a young female pilot.

#TSBAir deploys a team of investigators following an accident near Racine, Quebec on 4 September https://t.co/lXM8PYvURF — TSB of Canada (@TSBCanada) September 8, 2019

A Royal Canadian Air Force Griffon helicopter spotted the wreckage near Racine, Que. in a wooded area about 130 kilometres east of Montreal Sept. 7.

The TSB will gather information and assess what happened.

Hind Barch, 22, was alone aboard the small plane owned by the flight training school Cargair when she went missing after leaving Mirabel Airport headed for Sherbrooke Sept. 4.

The plane disappeared about 37 kilometres northwest of the city.

Barch worked as a flight attendant for Air Transat.

