

It’s that time of year again and this year it’s our 10th celebration! Join us on Friday November 1, 2019 for our Annual Benefit Concert in support of the grandmothers of Mnjale village in Malawi, and its surrounding communities, in their struggle to raise children orphaned by AIDS.



This year's exciting line-up features Theresa Foundation benefit favourites:



The Stephen Barry Band

Linda Morrison and Friends

The Good Buddies

The Burton Street Singers

Peter Kalichman, Daniel Kalichman & Richard Weiss

Senior Staff

Inspire Ladies by Ricardo Bureos

and more!



When: Friday, November 1, 2019

Where: Westmount Park Church, 4695 Boulevard de Maisonneuve West, Westmount, QC, H3Z 1L9 (corner Lansdowne) (Metro Vendôme)

Time: Doors open at 7:00 pm, and the show starts at 7:30 pm.

Tickets: $30 (includes a glass of bubbly in celebration of our 10th anniversary!)



Also, as always, there will be a cash bar serving wine, beer and goodies! A raffle and silent auction!



We have so many updates to share regarding this year's projects and the communities that the Theresa Foundation works to support.



Every penny we raise goes directly to funding girls' education, farming programs, and so much more. For more information about The Theresa Foundation and to donate, please see our website: www.theresafoundation.com or our Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/thetheresafoundation/ or our page with Canada Helps: www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/fondation-therese-bourque-lambert/.



We look forward to seeing you all again this year!



The Theresa Foundation