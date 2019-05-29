

Baby boomers always thought of themselves as revolutionaries and the drivers of commerce.

Now, like countless other generations, they are being patronized, humoured, and ignored as they age. The World Health Organization has started studying the issue and called ageism a public health threat.

But authors Lisa Taylor and Fern Lebo say people do not need to be shoved out of the workforce as they get older.

In their book 'The Talent Revolution, Longevity and the future of work,' the pair analyze the role of demographics in the workplace as people live longer, healthier lives.

"The labour market is not a zero-sum game. There is not a set limit on the number of jobs that can exist in an economy," said Taylor.

"When we think that way we start to create limits artificially and then we start to pit generation against generation."

