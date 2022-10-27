The spookiest homes to trick-or-treat at in and around Montreal

Want to take trick-or-treating to the next level this year?

We're starting a list of the spookiest houses to stop at on Halloween night in and around Montreal.

Is YOUR house the scariest on the street? Let us know and we'll add it to the list.

CLAUDE-MASSON ST., ANJOU

ALBERT-DUQUESNE AVE., MONTREAL NORTH

Photo courtesy of Patty Smyth

POMPIDOU BLVD., LA PRAIRIE

Photo from LaPrairie Haunted House/Facebook

Bonus: it's a haunted house fundraiser for the Make-a-Wish Foundation!

LAKE AVE., DORVAL

Photo by CTV News' Christine Long

PINE BEACH BLVD., DORVAL

Photo by CTV News' Christine Long.

Psst: It's also a haunted house fundraiser for various organizations!

We're still looking for submissions. To add your home to this list, email us.