DRUMMONDVILLE, QUE. -- The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) was looking for a man on Saturday evening who had gone below the waters of the Saint-François River, in the Voltigeurs Park area in Drummondville, about an hour east of Montreal.

According to the information collected by the SQ, two men who were swimming tried to cross the river a little before 7 p.m.

"One of the men suffered some discomfort and was not seen again," explained SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

The search continued Sunday morning with SQ divers in the river and additional officers patrolling the shore.

It was the second time in 24 hours that the SQ was called to search for someone who went missing in a river.

A man in his 20s went missing Friday evening when he went under the water in the Natashquan River when he was trying to rescue a drifting canoe.