The SAAQclic service will be unavailable this weekend

Montreal

    The SAAQclic service will be unavailable for most of the weekend due to maintenance work at the auto insurance board (SAAQ) head office in Quebec City.

    The platform will be inaccessible from 7 p.m. on Saturday until 6:30 p.m. on Sunday while work is carried out on the corporation's electrical systems.

    Customers won't be able to carry out transactions on SAAQclic during these 24 hours.

    SAAQ explained in a press release that the work was necessary to "ensure continuity of service."

    It said it chose to interrupt the service during a less busy period. Users are advised to plan their transactions accordingly.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 16, 2023.  

