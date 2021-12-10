Québec solidaire (QS) is introducing a new bill on "the right to disconnect" outside of work hours, inspired by a model in Ontario.

The party explains it wants to outline an employee's right to not respond to messages from his or her employer outside of work hours.

In October, the Ontario government introduced a bill that recognizes this right for businesses with 25 or more employees.

QS labour critic Alexandre Leduc says this is a timely issue due to an increase in telecommuting because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has also brought issues of mental health to light.

Québec solidaire tabled a similar bill in June 2020, stating employers must establish a "disconnection policy" for all its employees.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 10, 2021.