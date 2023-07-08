The response to Meta is distinct in Quebec, both in politics and business
The contrast between Quebec and the rest of Canada's response to the tug-of-war between Ottawa and Meta is striking, both in the political and business worlds.
This week, the federal and Quebec governments announced the withdrawal of their advertising from Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to protest the web giant's decision to block links to Canadian news.
Meta aims to force the Trudeau government's hand by opposing Bill C-18, which would require web platforms to pay royalties to the news media.
Ottawa and Quebec City's decision to withdraw advertising was followed by several Quebec municipalities as well as some Quebec media outlets.
FEDERAL AND PROVINCIAL PARTIES DIVERGE
As far as political parties are concerned, however, the situation varies dramatically.
In Quebec, all parties have stopped advertising on Meta platforms.
Premier François Legault's office confirmed to The Canadian Press on Friday that the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ), as well as all CAQ MNAs, have ended their Facebook ad buys.
The Quebec Liberal Party and Québec solidaire did not have any ads on the platform at the time of the controversy, and will not launch any until further notice.
The Parti québécois, for its part, had already decided to withdraw its advertising from Facebook at the end of June.
At the federal level, the opposite is true.
The Liberal Party of Canada has not followed in the footsteps of the government it leads.
Both the Liberals and the New Democratic Party (NDP) have confirmed, in e-mails to The Canadian Press, that they are maintaining their advertising on Meta.
As for the Conservative Party, the question doesn't even arise, since the Conservatives are opposed to Bill C-18.
Only one federal party has withdrawn from Facebook: the Bloc Québécois.
REAL LEVERAGE?
According to analyses provided by Professor Jean-Hugues Roy of the Université du Québec à Montréal, Meta generated between $3.7 billion and $4 billion of advertising revenues in Canada in 2022.
With these numbers in mind, the ad withdrawals announced so far do not constitute a major loss; for example, Ottawa says it spends around $10 million a year on Facebook and Instagram.
The bulk of the money raised by Meta in Canada comes from private advertisers. The Quebec business community has begun to withdraw, at least in part, while little appears to be moving in this direction elsewhere in Canada.
MOBILIZATION OF AGENCIES AND ADVERTISERS
In addition to the withdrawal of Quebec state-owned companies such as Loto-Québec and the SAQ liquor retailer, the president of Montreal's Chamber of Commerce, Michel Leblanc, called on companies Thursday to boycott Meta's platforms completely.
Meanwhile, Quebec's association of advertising agencies (A2C) is relaunching its local media project, called Mouvement médias d'ici, first created three years ago.
The movement calls on companies to devote at least 25 per cent of their advertising budgets to local media.
"What we're saying is: realize that there are other options," said A2C president and CEO Dominique Villeneuve.
"We didn't want the target to be too big to reach, but for everyone to be able to make changes to their media plans and investment. What's changed is that we've created a public commitment."
"We're in discussions with several advertisers, and many agencies have already followed suit and signed up. We're very enthusiastic about the current response," she continued, adding that the names of the signatory companies should be announced next week.
STATUS QUO ON THE CANADIAN SIDE
A2C's Canadian counterpart, the Association of Canadian Advertisers (ACA), has not called on its members to take action. In a statement sent to The Canadian Press, the association said it's "disappointed to learn that global platform giants are preparing to block news for Canadians."
Its president, Ron Lund, asserts that "blocking links to Canadian news is not fair to consumers or advertisers of online content."
But the ACA confines itself to encouraging Google and Meta "to continue to work with the government to find a win-win solution."
The only movement outside Quebec has come from major Canadian media outlets, which are stakeholders in the conflict by nature. Initially, the Toronto Star went at it alone, but the CBC, Postmedia and Bell Media joined the movement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 8, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'A huge shame': Asylum seekers sleeping on the streets of Toronto as city, feds argue over who should foot the bill
Advocates are calling on all levels of government to do more to address what they call a 'human rights disaster' as asylum seekers are stranded on the streets of Toronto and the municipal and federal governments argue over who should foot the bill to provide them with shelter.
Canadian company, feds agree on one-year contract for autonomous air cargo deliveries
A Canadian startup has received a yearlong contract with the federal government to deliver cargo to remote areas of Canada using a self-flying airplane.
Global cyberattack affected some U.S. Sun Life customers’ information, company says
Sun Life says the personal data of some of its members in the U.S. was leaked during a global cyberattack that happened in June.
The Dutch prime minister hands in his resignation as the government collapses over migration
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte visited the king Saturday to turn in the resignation of his four-party coalition and set the deeply divided Netherlands on track for a general election later this year.
New report reveals list of safest cities in Canada
A new report from rentals platform Rentola.ca reveals the safest cities in Canada, with Ontario cities dominating the top 10 on the list.
Canada condemns use of cluster munitions following U.S. decision to send weapon to Ukraine
The Government of Canada is hammering down on its stance against the use of cluster munitions following the U.S. decision to send the controversial weapon to Ukraine.
Zelenskyy hails Ukraine's soldiers from a symbolic Black Sea island to mark 500 days of war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked the 500th day of the war Saturday by hailing the country's soldiers in a video from a Black Sea island that became the symbol of Ukraine's resilience in the face of the Russian invasion.
Scotland wants to decriminalize drugs. The U.K. government just says no
The Scottish government has proposed decriminalizing possession of all drugs for personal use to tackle one of Europe's highest overdose death rates.
WestJet CEO pushes for shared air travel accountability during flight delay
WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech argued this week that air traffic controllers were to blame for a 2.5-hour flight delay on his own airline.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Victim identified in daytime shooting in Toronto: police
Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation in the Leslieville area.
-
'A huge shame': Asylum seekers sleeping on the streets of Toronto as city, feds argue over who should foot the bill
Advocates are calling on all levels of government to do more to address what they call a 'human rights disaster' as asylum seekers are stranded on the streets of Toronto and the municipal and federal governments argue over who should foot the bill to provide them with shelter.
-
Suspect in TTC stabbing arrested: police
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a man with life-threatening injuries on a moving subway train earlier this week.
Atlantic
-
As uncertainty looms in Halifax, Nova Scotia town to host first-ever Pride parade
With uncertainty looming over Halifax's Pride parade this year, smaller communities in Nova Scotia are stepping up and opening their doors during what some say is a pivotal time for LGBTQ rights.
-
People flock to Newfoundland in search of the Come From Away kindness -- and find it
The musical tells the story of the efforts to care for thousands of people stranded in Gander, N.L., on planes grounded after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the U.S.
-
Amherst man charged with aggravated assault after Friday stabbing
An Amherst, N.S., man is facing aggravated assault and weapons charges after a stabbing late Friday evening.
London
-
Sarnia police investigate triple stabbing involving youths
Police are investigating after three teenagers were stabbed in two separate incidents late Friday night in Sarnia, with two of the victims suffering from 'serious injuries.'
-
'Hot hay' attributed to large barn fire just east of St. Thomas, Ont.
There is a strong smell of smoke in the air in St. Thomas and it doesn’t have anything to do with forest fires. A barn full of hay about one kilometre east of the city limits on Southdale Line in Central Elgin caught fire around 1 a.m.
-
Tour company credited with saving kayakers on Lake Huron
Grey Bruce OPP are thanking a local tour company in Southampton, Ont. for helping rescue two kayakers on Lake Huron.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Pride cancels annual Pride March in response to criticism of police involvement
Fierté Sudbury Pride has cancelled its annual ‘Pride March’ following statements made by Black Lives Matter Sudbury.
-
OPP launching text messaging pilot project
Starting July 10, the Ontario Provincial Police will launch a new initiative that involves sending text messages to people who call-in to report certain incidents.
-
Gen Z still sees a stigma around hearing aids
Hearing aids have improved dramatically in the 120+ years since they were invented – however a recent survey indicates that there is still a stigma around them with young people.
Calgary
-
Trudeau set to attend pair of Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Calgary for a second day, and he has a pair of Stampede pancake breakfasts on his plate.
-
Southern Alberta's first winery is a Little Gem
Wine lovers in southern Alberta no longer have to head to B.C. for their wine fix after Friday's grand opening of the Little Gem Winery's tasting room just outside of Lethbridge.
-
Blue Bombers pull ahead in second half to defeat Stampeders 24-11
Greg McCrae showcased his versatility and value in the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ 24-11 victory over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday.
Kitchener
-
Nearly 100 surgeries deferred at Cambridge hospital after mechanical failure
Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) was forced to cancel nearly 100 surgeries this week after an unexpected mechanical failure.
-
End of London-Kitchener GO Train service bad news for Stratford, say local leaders
It’s nearly the end of the line for GO Train service between London and Kitchener.
-
How will controversy surrounding Bill C-18 impact news consumption in Waterloo region?
Residents in Waterloo region are reacting to the controversy surrounding Bill C-18, and the fallout that followed, including news being blocked on some online platforms.
Vancouver
-
'It’s time they made a decision': Surrey residents losing patience over policing problem
Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke released multiple videos on social media this week in support of keeping the RCMP as the city's police of jurisdiction.
-
North Vancouver man speaks out after dogs attacked by pack of coyotes on popular hiking trail
A North Vancouver man says his dogs were attacked by a pack of coyotes in the Lynn Headwaters area this week.
-
Newly discovered wildfire prompts brief evacuation order in B.C. Interior
A township in B.C.'s north Okanagan issued evacuation orders for 18 addresses Friday afternoon, but within a few hours, the orders had been rescinded.
Edmonton
-
Global cyberattack affected some U.S. Sun Life customers’ information, company says
Sun Life says the personal data of some of its members in the U.S. was leaked during a global cyberattack that happened in June.
-
Gap between high and low income Canadian households widening at record pace: StatCan
Amid the increased cost of living and declining real estate market, Statistics Canada is reporting a rapid widening gap between high and low income households.
-
Edmontonians 'needn't worry' about peace bonds issued for detainees returning from Syrian camps
The lawyer for two women and three children returning home to Edmonton on Friday after spending about five years in Syrian detention camps says despite a federal court ordering peace bonds for the adults, the public has nothing to fear.
Windsor
-
Section of Ouellette Avenue reopens following 'individual in crisis' incident
A section of Ouellette Avenue has reopened Saturday morning after Windsor police responded to an incident involving a person in crisis.
-
Windsor police uncover outlaw motorcycle club; drugs and weapons investigation ongoing
Investigators confirmed to CTV News that one of three people arrested last month in Windsor has ties to the “One Order Motorcycle Club,” which has chapters in London, Toronto and Halifax.
-
Soggy weekend possible for Windsor-Essex
While temperatures will reach into the mid to high 20s the sun will remain hidden, with cloudy skies and possible rain expected in Windsor this weekend.
Regina
-
Kitten looking for special home after dog attack left her with mobility issues
A kitten who was brought in recently to an organization in Lumsden is looking for a special home, after a dog attack left her back legs paralyzed for the time being.
-
Sask. RCMP say 'horrifying' trafficking case not unusual in Canada
One of Saskatchewan's top RCMP officers says while the allegations arising from a human trafficking investigation are "horrifying" they are unfortunately not out of the ordinary when it comes to such crimes.
-
Man in high-speed crash assaults officer, tosses objects at vehicles on Ring Road, police say
A 26-year-old man is facing nine charges including impaired driving and resisting arrest following an incident Thursday afternoon that led to a high-speed crash on Ring Road, police say.
Ottawa
-
Veteran Ottawa quarterback Masoli to make '23 season debut versus Ticats
Jeremiah Masoli will make his season debut when Ottawa visits the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday night. Masoli's return will come a year to the day when he suffered a season-ending leg injury versus the Saskatchewan Roughriders -- a span of 17 games that saw the Redblacks go 5-12.
-
Joel and Leanne sign off, concerns around Pimisi Station and a wandering pig: Top 5 stories in Ottawa this week
Two legendary CTV Ottawa broadcasters sign off after fulfilling careers, police suggest an LRT station can't handle crowds, and a stray pig is found along a busy highway.
-
A sunny summer Saturday in Ottawa with no heat warning
It's a sunny summer Saturday in Ottawa with more comfortable temperatures.
Saskatoon
-
Lawsuit against Saskatoon's Legacy Christian Academy, Mile Two Church underway
Roughly two dozen former students of Legacy Christian Academy, and nearly as many lawyers, filled a Court of King’s Bench courtroom in Saskatoon Friday to begin a civil case against a church-operated school.
-
Sask. RCMP say 'horrifying' trafficking case not unusual in Canada
One of Saskatchewan's top RCMP officers says while the allegations arising from a human trafficking investigation are "horrifying" they are unfortunately not out of the ordinary when it comes to such crimes.
-
A disease that destroys majestic old trees has been found in Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon says its parks department has detected Dutch elm disease in two different neighbourhoods.