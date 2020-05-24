MONTREAL -- While Quebec reported more than 1,200 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and almost 120 more deaths this weekend, the gradual reopening of the province ramps up again as of Monday, particularly in the Greater Montreal area, which has been hit hardest by the pandemic.

Non-essential retail stores outside of the Montreal region already reopened May 4 and elementary schools and daycares there followed suit a week later. (Construction, manufacturing and real-estate activities across Quebec have also already resumed.)

On Monday, many eyes will turn to the province’s most populous region as its reopening begins in earnest after more than two months during which most non-essential businesses and services have been on pause due to public-health orders aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Below is a list of the types of businesses and services that will reopen in the Montreal area and the rest of the province in the coming days, and when. (Note: the dates below reflect when a business or service has the green light to reopen; some businesses may choose to open at a later date or not at all):

MONDAY

Retail stores in the Greater Montreal area - except for shops inside of malls that do not have direct access to outdoors.

Public transit agencies in the Greater Montreal area will distribute face coverings - which are strongly recommended while using public transit, but not yet mandatory - to users

FRIDAY

MONDAY (JUNE 1)

Daycare centres in the Greater Montreal area

Private health services (such as dentistry, optometry and physiotherapy) and hair and beauty salons outside of the Greater Montreal and Joliette areas

Pet grooming services across Quebec

Recording studios across Quebec

Concert halls and other performance venues across Quebec, for the sole purpose of recording concerts or shows without an audience presence

Patrons of the above businesses and services can expect public health measures such as physical distancing, handwashing and a limit on the number of customers at any one time.

Quebec public health officials are strongly recommending that people wear masks when in stores or other businesses. Some businesses may require the wearing of a face covering.