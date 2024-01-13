The real reason Montreal's bike lanes are cleared so fast

A winter storm has just swept through Montreal. You reluctantly shuffle across the icy sidewalk, slick with densely packed snow. As you shovel your car out from a mound of white, cursing under your breath, something catches your eye -- pristine black asphalt, cleared of snow.

That damn bike lane.

It's an observation many Montrealers have made over the years. Why is it that, the day after a snowstorm, the bike lanes are cleared first? Surely we should prioritize the roads and sidewalks -- is this the Plante administration's cycling obsession in action?

The answer, according to the city, is not that exciting: it all comes down to logistics.

LESS WORK

"In total we have 1,000 trucks to clear the roads, the sidewalks, and the bike path," said city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin in an interview with CTV News. "So we need 1,000 trucks to go around the network; they have 6,000 kilometres of sidewalks, there's 4,000 kilometres of streets and nearly 700 kilometres of bike path."

In other words, clearing a neighbourhood's bike paths takes a fraction of the time required to scrape its sidewalks and streets clean.

Additionally, the type of truck used varies depending on the terrain. The big snow plows are reserved for city streets, while small specialized plows tackle the sidewalks.

Bike paths, meanwhile, are too small for heavy trucks and too big for sidewalk plows.

"Most of the time we're using pickups, four by fours, equipped with a shovel on the front," Sabourin explained.

"The pickups that we're using on the bike paths cannot go onto sidewalks, it's too narrow. So even if we stop plowing away the snow from the bike path, that won't help us to go faster or better on the sidewalk."

FEWER OBSTACLES

Another big advantage to bike paths is that, unlike sidewalks, they're not typically clogged up with debris or double-parked vehicles.

"Anytime we have an obstacle, we have to stop, go out [of the truck], put away the garbage or the Christmas tree, and then we're back on the track."

In addition to keeping the sidewalks as clear as possible, residents should park their cars about 30 centimetres from the curb, Sabourin advised.

Otherwise, "it's too narrow, we have to slow down," he explained.

"We don't want to cause any damages to your car. So if you're parked too close to the sidewalk, then we will have to slow down the rhythm of the operation."

Sabourin said drivers should also avoid piling more snow onto the sidewalk when shovelling their cars out in the morning.

"Ideally, you shovel the snow in a private property or between two cars."

SHARING THE PATH

So Montreal's bike paths are faster and easier to plow. That's good news for the city's winter cyclists, of course -- but it can also benefit the wider community, said Sabourin.

"I'm a parent. I've gone around with the stroller with the kids on the sidewalk [when the] sidewalk is not in condition. It's terrible, it's awful. But if there's a bike path, and if the bike path is made with asphalt, if it's in good state, why don't we share for a few days?" he said, noting that fewer cyclists use the paths during bad weather.

The bike paths can also be used by people who use wheelchairs or other mobility aids.

"We all have to work together and to share the infrastructure for a relatively quick period of time. Give us a few days, and we will gain progress. Everyone will enjoy walking, biking and going around the network by car."