

Daniel J. Rowe, Maya Johnson, CTV News Montreal





The fall session of the National Assembly begins Tuesday and the opposition parties are getting ready to challenge Francois Legault's CAQ government on everything from electoral reform to climate change.

Quebec Solidaire (QS) is calling for work at the National Assembly to be suspended Sept. 27 for the global climate strike where people around the world will be walking out of workplaces and classes to fight against climate change.

The opposition party's caucus began yesterday, and, after meeting with young environmental activists, want all parties to participate in the Montreal march.

Sunday night, QS co-spokesperson Manon Masse sent an official letter to leaders of all parties extending the invitation.

"This is not an idea of Quebec Solidaire," said QS co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois. "This is an expectation from Quebec's youth. This is a demand of a whole generation that wants politicians to work together to find solutions to climate change."

The Parti Quebecois responded accusing QS of "high jacking" the environmental issue for political gain.

"They are interested in this issue, as we are, but they're pushing it too far," said interim PQ leader Pascal Berube. "It seems to me, and this is my opinion, that they tried to make sure that this movement is going to give some profit to their party. They don't do it for free."

Speaker of the National Assembly Francois Paradis invited Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg to speak to the National Assembly Sept. 27, but not to speak in the formal blue room, and Legault hasn't scheduled a meeting with her.

Nadeau-Dubois criticized Legault sharply.

"If Greta was a 60-year-old businessman, Mr. Legault would have invited her a long time ago," he said.