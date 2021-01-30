QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault hopes to be able to relax the confinement rules after February 8 "give back a little oxygen to the merchants."

In a message posted on his Facebook page, Legault said that the government will announce at 5 p.m. on Tuesday the next measures that will be put in place as of February 8.

The announcement will clarify whether the 8 p.m. curfew in effect since January 9 will be extended or whether non-essential businesses will remain closed.

He explained that the government will announce its decisions on Tuesday "in order to give everyone time to adjust by February 8."

He plans to "weigh the pros and cons before deciding" over the weekend.

Legault emphasized that he wants to play the caution card because several factors that are still unknown to him: the number of vaccines that the province will receive in the coming weeks and months, the presence of COVID-19 variants, and the capacity of the population to endure health restrictions.

"I tell myself that I must above all protect the health and safety of Quebecers. I do it without knowing everything about the future," he wrote

Legault acknowledges that he bears the "heavy responsibility" of deciding issues that affect the lives of so many people, adding that he was not complaining.

"Far from it," he wrote. "I'm honoured to serve."

He maintains that the decisions were his own, but said he consulted many people before making them.

He writes that he has discussions with Quebec's director of public health Dr. Horacio Arruda, Minister of Health Christian Dubé, his deputies, his cabinet and the executive council.

The premier still defends the decision to place Quebec in complete containment last March, one of the most difficult of his life.

"I felt lonely," he wrote. "We didn't have the luxury of waiting. Thinking about the suffering of entrepreneurs, the world losing their jobs and the shock it was causing, I had my doubts. I didn't get much sleep."

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2021.