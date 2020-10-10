LONGUEUIL, QUE. -- Following the New Brunswick government's decision to place the Moncton region in the orange alert zone, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) announced that the game scheduled for Saturday night between the Saint John Sea Dogs and the Moncton Wildcats is postponed until further notice.

The leaders of the QMJHL made the announcement in a brief news release on Saturday morning.

ATTENTION ⚠️ | Following the New Brunswick Government’s decision to classify the Moncton area as an Orange zone, tonight's game between the @SJSeaDogs and @monctonwildcats has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/pmpzmbjrMV — QMJHL (@QMJHL) October 10, 2020

In New Brunswick, the QMJHL said in its news release, when a zone reaches the orange alert phase, the following rules apply inside this zone: organized sports are not authorized, sports facilities or recreation facilities are closed as are the major performance and entertainment venues.

These rules also include travel restrictions that bar transportation outside of this designated area.

The season has only been running for a week and the QMJHL calendar has already been upset after the discovery of numerous cases of coronavirus in the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada and the Sherbrooke Phoenix.

These two teams met twice in three days last weekend.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2020.