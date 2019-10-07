MONTREAL -- The SPVM is asking the public to help find 62-year-old missing man Marcel Brunette, who was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Sunday night.

Investigators fear for his safety as he suffers from mental health issues.

Brunette is a 5'8" caucasian man weighing around 230 pounds with short grey hair, a full beard and brown eyes.

He was wearing a red polo-style sweater and beige pants when last seen.

Anyone who spots Brunette is asked to call Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.