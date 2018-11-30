Featured Video
The People’s Gospel Choir Christmas Concert
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 10:16AM EST
Saturday, December 8 @ 7:30 pm
Victoria Hall, 4626 Sherbrooke W., Westmount
514-771-2250
Latest Montreal News
- Massive data breach exposes info of 500 million hotel guests
- Supreme Court rules against VICE Canada in pivotal media rights case
- Concordia University president to leave in 2019
- Call for withdrawal of 'fundamentally flawed' Quebec high school history texts
- Canada signs onto revamped NAFTA on sidelines of high-stakes G20 summit