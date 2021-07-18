SAINT-BLAISE-SUR-RICHELIEU, QUE. -- A person remained in critical condition Sunday morning at the hospital, the day after a crash in Saint-Blaise-sur-Richelieu, in Monteregie, about 45 south of Montreal.

A 911 call came in about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday alerting police after the vehicle went off the road, flipped, and then crashed into a Hydro-Quebec pole on Principale St.

"Both occupants of the vehicle were injured and transported to a hospital. We feared for the driver's life, but it was confirmed this morning that his life is now out of danger,'' said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Bernard on Sunday. "His passenger was also seriously injured and was still in critical condition this morning."

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. An expert in accident scene reconstruction from the SQ was called to the scene to analyze it.

"According to our initial findings, speed may have played a role in this collision," said Bernard.

The driver is a man in his 20s.