QUEBEC -- The Quebec government’s web platform The Open School went online Monday, allowing schoolchildren and their parents to carry out activities while classes are suspended for the COVID-19 crisis.

Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said the platform was designed in a playful spirit and offers varied resources, giving access to a variety of activities in several subjects and at all school levels. Lessons are bilingual.

Roberge said he believes that these activities, whether academic, social or physical, will help students improve their knowledge and skills in a number of fields.

New content will be added every week, including additions to make it easier to find activities for students with special needs, said Roberge.

These activities are not compulsory and can’t be evaluated.

Last week, the ministry announced that it would send a turnkey educational activity kit to schools, ready to send to parents.



EMSB WEBSITE LIVE

Meantime, the English Montreal School Board has also gone live with its website. The website provides a list of educational websites and resources selected by educational consultants and professionals for parents, guardians and students.



That's available here.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2020.