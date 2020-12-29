MONTREAL -- It’s not that everything is running as smoothly as usual at Quebec’s ski hills, but people still can’t get enough.

Distancing rules mean ski lifts are running at half capacity, masks must be worn, and the chalets aren’t open – you go straight from your car to the hill.

You need to book day tickets in advance, which can be a pain, since you never know if your friends are going to cancel on the day of.

But season’s passes are sold out at Les Sommets de Saint-Sauveur, says CEO Louis-Philippe Hébert.

That doesn’t mean it’s a good year financially for the hill. All the cafeteria and apres-ski income is gone, though there are outdoor food kiosks. The capacity rules make for even more of a hit.

“Half of the income is season's pass, and half day tickets, and we are very, very limited with day tickets, so…it's hard to cover labour with [just] season's passes,” said Hébert.

But if you ask skiers and snowboarders, the new season is exactly what they wanted.

“it's the only thing keeping me sane through the quarantine,” one skier said Tuesday. “I need to get some sunlight.”

