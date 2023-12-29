The NYE fireworks show in Montreal's Old Port has been cancelled

Montrealers hoping to start the new year with a bang may be disappointed come Dec. 31; the annual fireworks show in the Old Port has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

The non-profit that organizes the fireworks, Montréal en Fêtes, announced in November that it would be cancelling its free winter activities due to financial constraints.

In previous years, these activities included a New Year's Eve party in the Old Port, complete with live entertainment and a dazzling fireworks display.

"The COVID-19 pandemic, inflation of production costs, challenges related to the winter vacation season, public and private financing issues motivated this decision, marking the end of an era of festivities and large-scale free gatherings in December," reads a notice from Montréal en Fêtes published last month.

Beginning in 2013, the organization arranged free activities throughout December, drawing tens of thousands to the Old Port and Place Jacques-Cartier.

The first interruption was in 2022 when Montréal en Fêtes announced it would temporarily pause its operations to meet with partners and "update its financing."

This will be the second year in a row Montrealers have missed out on New Year's Eve fireworks -- and this time, the non-profit is shutting it down for good.

Montréal en Fêtes receives funding from various sources, including the City of Montreal and Tourisme Montreal.

The city did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CTV News.