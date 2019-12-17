MONTREAL -- The more carefully a gift is wrapped, the higher the receiver's expectations – and the bigger risk they'll be disappointed, a new study in the Journal of Consumer Psychology warns.

Researchers at the University of Nevada in Reno asked fans of NBA team the Miami Heat to take part in the study; those fans were not, however, Orlando Magic fans.

The test subjects were given as a gift a mug bearing one of the two basketball teams' logos; the Miami Heat mugs were considered the better gift for these fans. The mug was wrapped with care or carelessly to study the recipients' reactions. Researchers found that the mug packaged without care was the preferred gift, regardless of which team's logo was on the mug.

In a second test, researchers showed test subjects a picture of a carefully wrapped gift and a picture of a hastily wrapped gift. They were asked what they expected from each present, before revealing that the gift was a pair of headphones. The subjects were then asked if the gift corresponded to their expectations. The conclusion: expectations were higher for the well-wrapped gift, but that gift was considered the most disappointing.

A word of caution, however: don't try this at home. The strategy of carelessly wrapping a gift to lower expectations might prove to be a double-edged sword. It might work well for an acquaintance, but could prove disastrous for a loved one.

In fact, a third experiment revealed that the quality of the packaging shows, in the eyes of the recipient, the importance the gift giver has placed on the relationship. Well-wrapped gifts suggested that the relationship was important to the gift giver, which then increased the likelihood that the gift would be appreciated.

In other words, researchers said, if you don't think the gift is that great and try to make it more attractive with lazy packaging, it could backfire. Instead, it's worth carefully wrapping a gift for a close friend who will see it as a gesture of the importance you place on your relationship.