MONTREAL -- The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) said it will immediately end the contract of its executive director and chief curator Nathalie Bondil after "disturbing testimonies from employees reporting an obvious deterioration in the work environment."

The board of directors terminated her contract "with regret," and the decision is "applicable as of today," according to a news release Monday.

Since last year, the museum has seen several key employees leave, and disturbing testimonies have come to light from employees, the organization said.

Last October, the union alerted the board of directors. External firm Cabinet RH was then mandated to shed light on the situation.

The firm's report mentioned a major and multifaceted deterioration in the work environment that certain employees described as "toxic," according to the MMFA.

"The gravity of the reported facts convinced the board of directors to immediately initiate discussions with Bondil in order to find solutions to this situation deemed unacceptable," the release read.

The board reported "repeated attempts" over the past few months to find a solution, arguing that they "came up against Ms. Bondil's inflexibility and her denial of several conclusions without, however, wanting to appeal the report."

"Given the gravity of the reported facts, our commitment to the employees who convey the Museum's values on a daily basis was unequivocal," said Michel de la Cheneliere, MMFA board chairperson.

Bondil's refusal to accept a settlement proposal "that would have allowed all parties to begin a smooth transition by the end of her contract scheduled for the end of June 2021, convinced the board of directors to immediately end her job as executive director and chief curator," the statement said.

"It is regrettable that a remarkable association of more than 21 years between the Museum and Ms. Bondil is ending in this way," said de la Cheneliere.

With Bondil's departure, and until a successor is appointed, an interim executive director will be appointed by the board’s executive committee. An international recruitment process will be established shortly, the board said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2020.