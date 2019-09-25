The missing man with Alzheimer's has been found
A Montreal police car is seen Friday, April 5, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 8:14AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 25, 2019 4:32PM EDT
A 71-year-old man who left his home in NDG on a bicycle Tuesday night has been found safe and sound.
Latest Montreal News
- Plan your route carefully on Friday, climate marchers to fill downtown streets
- The director of the Montreal Marathon resigns
- Guy Lafleur is set to undergo a quadruple coronary bypass
- Quebec will hold another referendum in 2022 - on electoral reform
- Longueuil reveals that it was recently hit by a cyberattack