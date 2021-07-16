MONTREAL -- The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) COVID-19 testing clinic at the Glen site will be closed to the public as of July 18, according to the MUHC website.

The testing clinic will still be of service to MUHC patients with appointments for surgery or treatment who require COVID-19 testing, as well as MUHC staff.

The number of COVID-19 tests administered has been steadily declining in Quebec as of April, with an average of 21,236 tests analyzed per day in June compared to an average of 36,446 in April. So far, July COVID testing has dropped dramatically, with an average of 6,301 tests analyzed per day.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province have remained low these past few weeks.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province have spiked slightly in the last 24 hours, with Quebec reporting 83 new cases Friday. The province reported 65 new cases on Thursday.

The MUHC has yet to respond to our request for comment.