The last renegade Saint-Severe cows on the run finally back in the fold

The herd of cattle that had eluded capture for months is finally back with their owner, the Mauricie Union of Agricultural Producers (UPA Mauricie) announced Sunday.

"Several attempts made since mid-December have successively returned the thirteen cows on the run, as well as two calves," the Mauricie UPA said in a press release.

The last three recalcitrant cows were caught on Sunday morning.

After many attempts, including the intervention of cowboys from the Saint-Tite western festival, what finally got the better of the fugitives was the installation of feeding points under surveillance, around which fences were gradually installed day by day.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ), the municipality of Saint-Sévère, the owners of the farm concerned, and the UPA Mauricie coordinated to establish a common plan.

"In the next few days, the UPA Mauricie and its partners will review the strategy," the news release said. "Questions will obviously have to be asked about the chain of communication between stakeholders in such circumstances."

Various government agencies have been criticized for throwing the ball around and not reacting quickly to find the cows.

Municipality of Saint-Sévère director general Marie-Andrée Cadorette testified to the difficulty of obtaining support during her appearance on the program "Tout le monde en parle."

"The MAPAQ said, 'we can't do anything about it because we don't have any tranquillizer darts to go and get them, so call the Wildlife Service,'" she said. "I called Wildlife to explain it to them, and they told me it wasn't wild animals, as they are cattle, so to call the Humane Society. I called the SPA, they laughed, they said 'listen lady, we're not going to get 25 cows; call MAPAQ.'"

The saga began in the summer of 2022 when 24 cows escaped from a farm in Saint-Barnabée. Although half of them returned on their own, the others headed to Saint-Sévère and hid in the forest, coming out at night to eat the crops, much to the dismay of local farmers.