Featured Video
The Lakeshore Chamber Music Society Season Kickoff
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 12:50PM EDT
The Lakeshore Chamber Music Society Season Kickoff
Friday, October 12th @ 7:30 pm
Union Church, 24 Maple Ave., Ste Anne-de-Bellevue
Info and tickets: 514-697-8015 or 514-695-0497
Latest Montreal News
- Trudeau could refuse to sign NAFTA deal as US Congress deadline approaches
- Shriners Hospital using motion-capture technology in patient care
- A Canadian first: Concordia University renames engineering faculty for female graduate
- Families affected by tornado, flood damage in Gatineau slowly return home
- A distinctly Quebec affair: The province's election is like nowhere else in Canada