The Lakeshore Chamber Music Society Annual Student Concert
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 1:06PM EDT
Name of the event: Annual Student Concert presented by The Lakeshore Chamber Music Society
Date: Sunday April 14
Time: 2:00 pm
Address: Union Church, 24 Maple Ave., Ste Anne-de-Bellevue
Description of the event:
Each year we present musicians in the Junior (ages 4 to 11) and Senior (ages 12 to 18) age groups. They are winners of our yearly competition for upcoming musicians. Prizes will be awarded at the end of the Concert.
Please come out and support our young musicians! For this concert only, admission is free, with a goodwill offering. We hope to see you there!
Our concerts are made possible thanks to our supporters and by a grant from the Conseil des Arts de Montréal.
Organization: The Lakeshore Chamber Music Society
