The Lafontaine Tunnel closure starts today. Here's what you need to know
As of Monday morning, the Lafontaine Tunnel, linking the Island of Montreal to the South Shore, is now partially closed for the next three years.
The City of Montreal has acknowledged it will make for "significant repercussions" in the metropolis, and commuters are likely using more colourful language. Here's what you need to know to get around the city once the work starts.
WHAT'S CLOSED
Until November, 2025, three of six lanes will be closed to traffic.
Two of those lanes will service traffic going to Montreal, and just one lets drivers go toward the South Shore.
WHAT TO DO
The transport ministry has encouraged affected commuters to come up with a "plan B." Here are your options:
Carpooling
The province and city have encouraged people to share rides with other commuters in order to lighten traffic going through the bottle-neck. People riding together can take advantage of the reserved bus lane on Highway 20 towards Montreal between Fer-à-Cheval Rd in Sainte-Julie, and Highway 132 in Boucherville.
Public transit
Free public transit has been made available for people crossing to-and-from the South Shore:
- exo-520 stops in Beloeil, Sainte-Julie, and provides easy transfer to Metro Radisson on the Green Line
- exo-521 covers Beloeil, Sainte-Julie, Boucherville, and also lets riders off at Metro Radisson
- exo-532 runs from Varennes and northeast Boucherville before joining the other lines at Metro Radisson
- RTL-61 starts at Boucherville city hall, runs down Montarville Blvd to de Mortagne before merging onto Autoroute Jean-Lesage. Then, it stops at Metro Radisson.
- RTL-461 runs along the autoroute between Montarville Blvd and Metro Radisson.
Free, two-way tickets will be offered to commuters at Metro Radisson covering all three STM zones until Nov. 27 on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. On weekends, commuters can pick up their tickets from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
On-island STM services have also been expanded, including the addition of the 822 Longue-Pointe STM bus route, servicing the Futailles industrial park, the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine hospital and the Longue-Pointe military base.
There are five lots offering free parking to commuters leaving their cars to hop on the bus:
- The Touraine lot, at Montarville and Highway 20 (exit 95), in Boucherville
- The Mortagne lot, at the corner of Highway 20 and de Mortagne Blvd, in Boucherville
- The Montarville lot, at the corner of Highway 132 and Montarville Blvd (exit 18), in Boucherville
- The Boloeil lot, at the foot of the Arthur-Branchaud Bridge, in Boloeil
- The Sainte-Julie lot, off Armand-Frappier Blvd (Highway 20 exit 102), in Sainte-Julie
The RTL taxi service has also been expanded, and people can book rides through the transit system's application.
You can also take a ferry from Boucherville to Montreal's Old Port.
KEEP TRACK OF TRAVEL TIMES
Most directions apps, such as Google Maps and Waze, will provide commuting options and timing. People can also look at Quebec's own traffic tracker, which provides estimated travel times specifically for those travelling through the tunnel.
CJAD 800 also provides regular traffic updates all day long.
Montreal Top Stories
-
TRAFFIC
-
MISSING
MISSING | Divers searching for one-month-old baby in Laval, Que., river
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CTV News Special | 50 years after his mother was expelled from Uganda, Omar Sachedina returns to her village
Fifty years ago, Omar Sachedina’s mother was expelled from Uganda along with tens of thousands of other Asians. This summer, she returned to her village for the first time. Omar recounts, in his own words, the emotional return to his mother’s homeland on CTVNews.ca.
Ontario to table back-to-work legislation for education workers today
The province is planning to table back-to-work legislation on Monday for Ontario's 55,000 education workers.
BREAKING | 3 found dead in Greater Sudbury, Ont. home
Three people were found dead inside a Coniston-area home Sunday night, Greater Sudbury Police Service says.
CTV News Special | 'This is the monster of my childhood': How a Canadian nurse came face to face with Idi Amin in his dying days
On the 50th anniversary of Idi Amin's expulsion of South Asians from Uganda, a Canadian nurse tells her story of coming face to face with the dictator who destroyed her family's life. Read the harrowing account by Omar Sachedina on CTVNews.ca
WATCH LIVE | Testimony of former Ottawa police chief Sloly continues at Emergencies Act inquiry
Former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly says he took a more direct role in the police response to the "Freedom Convoy" protest, outside of the chain of command, after he lost some degree of trust in his deputy chiefs.
Remains of Inuk woman missing for 5 years found in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa police say human remains found in a Vanier apartment building under construction are those of a missing Inuk woman, last seen in Ottawa's east end more than five years ago.
'Do right by people with disabilities': Advocate urges MPs to fast-track Canada Disability Benefit
A group advocating for people with disabilities is calling on the federal government to expedite passage of a new Canada Disability Benefit currently making its way through the House of Commons.
OPINION | How long before I need to pay back COVID benefit overpayments?
At the start of the pandemic, many Canadians and their businesses received payments to help keep them afloat. But some of them were overpaid. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how long taxpayers have to pay the CRA back and what they need to do to avoid any consequences.
Survey suggests 20 per cent of Canadians skipping meals to cut down on food costs
The majority of respondents in a Canada-wide survey released Monday said they are using coupons or hunting for sales to cope with increasing food costs. Nearly 20 per cent were also reducing meal sizes or skipping meals altogether in order to save money.
Toronto
-
Ontario to table back-to-work legislation for education workers today
The province is planning to table back-to-work legislation on Monday for Ontario's 55,000 education workers.
-
Why are Ontario education workers preparing to strike?
Ontario is set to table legislation on Monday that will prevent education workers from striking at the end of the week, but their union says it’s ready to push back.
-
These Ontario school boards say they would close if a strike happens
A handful of school boards in Ontario have confirmed they would close their schools if the province's education workers walk off the job this Friday.
Atlantic
-
Three charged after woman reportedly held against her will in Harrietsfield, N.S.
Three people are in custody as Halifax Regional Police investigate the alleged forcible confinement of a woman in Harrietsfield.
-
Suspect arrested after two 15-year-olds shot at Cole Harbour party: RCMP
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after two 15-year-olds were shot in Cole Harbour, N.S., early Sunday morning, police say.
-
Dalhousie students to walk out in support of striking university workers
Students at Dalhousie University in Halifax are set to walk out of classes at noon Monday in support of unionized school employees on strike.
London
-
Home invasion investigation in Woodstock
Residents of a home in Woodstock were taken to hospital with minor injuries after confronting someone in their home, according to police. Around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, police say the residents of the home on Warwick Avenue near Cambridge Street woke up to the sound of their house alarm.
-
Ford government to table legislation that would impose contract on education workers, prevent planned strike
Ontario’s education minister, Stephen Lecce, says the provincial government has “no other choice but to introduce legislation tomorrow, which will ensure that students remain in-class to catch up on their learning.”
-
Soggy day for trick-or-treaters in London region
It could be a wet night for trick-or-treaters in the London region. A 60 per cent chance of showers dominates the day with fog clearing Monday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 found dead in Greater Sudbury, Ont. home
Three people were found dead inside a Coniston-area home Sunday night, Greater Sudbury Police Service says.
-
Sudbury Wolves fire head coach
It's only two months into the season and the Sudbury Wolves OHL hockey team are making a coaching change.
-
Remains of Inuk woman missing for 5 years found in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa police say human remains found in a Vanier apartment building under construction are those of a missing Inuk woman, last seen in Ottawa's east end more than five years ago.
Calgary
-
Knight battles, wrestling shows and candy: Calgary neighbourhood goes all out for Halloween
Scarefest is back in Auburn Bay and the annual free Halloween block party in the southeast community is expected to draw a crowd of more than 5,000 people.
-
'We're hurt': Family seeks answers and justice after Calgary man fatally assaulted
The family of a Calgary man who was fatally assaulted last weekend in the Rundle neighbourhood is calling for upgraded charges.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Afternoon Halloween flurries expected, full blown snow Tuesday
Happy Halloween! Melancholy start to November.
Kitchener
-
Ontario to table back-to-work legislation for education workers today
The province is planning to table back-to-work legislation on Monday for Ontario's 55,000 education workers.
-
How will the possible education workers strike impact local schools?
With Ontario's education workers set to strike Friday if no deal is reached, how will their absence impact school boards in Waterloo region and Wellington County?
-
Two injured at Halloween party, suspect wearing construction worker costume: Guelph police
Guelph police are looking for a suspect who was wearing a construction worker costume after he allegedly injured two people at a Halloween party.
Vancouver
-
Coroners' inquest in 2016 police shooting of Daniel Peter Rintoul set to begin
A coroners' inquest into the police-involved death of a stabbing suspect at a Vancouver Canadian Tire will begin Monday.
-
Public mischief trial for outgoing Surrey mayor Doug McCallum beginning Monday
The public mischief trial for the embattled outgoing mayor of Surrey, B.C., is expected to begin Monday.
-
B.C. health minister set to address family doctor crisis
B.C.'s health minister is set to make an announcement Monday about "support for physicians" amid a persistent shortage of family doctors in the province.
Edmonton
-
Man facing arson charges in connection to Molotov cocktail attacks at southeast Edmonton store
A man faces several charges after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at a southeast Edmonton Indian restaurant twice.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: October ends, and so does the warm streak
Find your warmer coats, you're gonna need them this week.
-
'I was in shock': Leduc woman injured after her Rogers Place seat collapses
What was supposed to be a bucket list experience at the Toronto Raptors exhibition game in Edmonton quickly turned into one a Leduc woman is trying to forget.
Windsor
-
Ford government to table legislation that would impose contract on education workers, prevent planned strike
Ontario’s education minister, Stephen Lecce, says the provincial government has “no other choice but to introduce legislation tomorrow, which will ensure that students remain in-class to catch up on their learning.”
-
Windsor residents arrested after Lakeshore business break-in
Essex County OPP have arrested two people after a break and enter at a business in Lakeshore.
-
Warm but rainy Halloween forecast
It could be a wet night for trick-or-treaters in Winsor-Essex. A 60 per cent chance of showers dominates the day with fog clearing Monday morning.
Regina
-
Survey suggests 20 per cent of Canadians skipping meals to cut down on food costs
Laurie O'Connor says more people in Saskatoon are struggling to get food for themselves and their families as prices in grocery stores rise out of reach.
-
'I felt like the organization moved on from me': Fajardo bids potential farewell to Ridernation
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback, Cody Fajardo, addressed the media on Sunday as the team cleaned out their stalls to finish off the 2022 season.
-
What you should know about bivalent COVID-19 boosters, including the difference between Moderna and Pfizer
Canadians are being urged by the country's federal, provincial and territorial governments to get one of two approved bivalent COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they're eligible. CTVNews.ca has the answers to some of the questions you might have about the new vaccines.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Testimony of former Ottawa police chief Sloly continues at Emergencies Act inquiry
Former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly says he took a more direct role in the police response to the "Freedom Convoy" protest, outside of the chain of command, after he lost some degree of trust in his deputy chiefs.
-
NEW
NEW | Ottawa police investigating death of elderly woman
Ottawa police say two people are in custody after the death of an elderly woman in the city’s east end on Monday.
-
Remains of Inuk woman missing for 5 years found in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa police say human remains found in a Vanier apartment building under construction are those of a missing Inuk woman, last seen in Ottawa's east end more than five years ago.
Saskatoon
-
What you should know about bivalent COVID-19 boosters, including the difference between Moderna and Pfizer
Canadians are being urged by the country's federal, provincial and territorial governments to get one of two approved bivalent COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they're eligible. CTVNews.ca has the answers to some of the questions you might have about the new vaccines.
-
U of S Huskies quarterback sets all-time passing record
University of Saskatchewan Huskies quarterback Mason Nyhus had a record setting day at the team’s regular season closer against the University of Calgary Dinos on Saturday.
-
Man dies in Saskatoon police shooting
The Saskatoon Police Service said no officers were injured in a fatal shooting incident on Thursday afternoon.