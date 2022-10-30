The Lafontaine Tunnel closure starts today. Here's what you need to know

As of Monday morning, the Lafontaine Tunnel, linking the Island of Montreal to the South Shore, is now partially closed for the next three years.

The City of Montreal has acknowledged it will make for "significant repercussions" in the metropolis, and commuters are likely using more colourful language. Here's what you need to know to get around the city once the work starts.

WHAT'S CLOSED

Until November, 2025, three of six lanes will be closed to traffic.

Two of those lanes will service traffic going to Montreal, and just one lets drivers go toward the South Shore.

WHAT TO DO

The transport ministry has encouraged affected commuters to come up with a "plan B." Here are your options:

Carpooling

The province and city have encouraged people to share rides with other commuters in order to lighten traffic going through the bottle-neck. People riding together can take advantage of the reserved bus lane on Highway 20 towards Montreal between Fer-à-Cheval Rd in Sainte-Julie, and Highway 132 in Boucherville.

Public transit

Free public transit has been made available for people crossing to-and-from the South Shore:

exo-520 stops in Beloeil, Sainte-Julie, and provides easy transfer to Metro Radisson on the Green Line

exo-521 covers Beloeil, Sainte-Julie, Boucherville, and also lets riders off at Metro Radisson

exo-532 runs from Varennes and northeast Boucherville before joining the other lines at Metro Radisson

RTL-61 starts at Boucherville city hall, runs down Montarville Blvd to de Mortagne before merging onto Autoroute Jean-Lesage. Then, it stops at Metro Radisson.

RTL-461 runs along the autoroute between Montarville Blvd and Metro Radisson.

Free, two-way tickets will be offered to commuters at Metro Radisson covering all three STM zones until Nov. 27 on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. On weekends, commuters can pick up their tickets from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On-island STM services have also been expanded, including the addition of the 822 Longue-Pointe STM bus route, servicing the Futailles industrial park, the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine hospital and the Longue-Pointe military base.

There are five lots offering free parking to commuters leaving their cars to hop on the bus:

The RTL taxi service has also been expanded, and people can book rides through the transit system's application.

You can also take a ferry from Boucherville to Montreal's Old Port.

KEEP TRACK OF TRAVEL TIMES

Most directions apps, such as Google Maps and Waze, will provide commuting options and timing. People can also look at Quebec's own traffic tracker, which provides estimated travel times specifically for those travelling through the tunnel.

CJAD 800 also provides regular traffic updates all day long.