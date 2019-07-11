Featured Video
The Kiwanis Club of Lakeshore Montreal are having Wine & Cheese
Published Thursday, July 11, 2019 1:56PM EDT
MIDSUMMER SOIREE
August 28th, from 5-8 at STEWART Hall, Pointe Claire.:
Guests welcome. Contact: www.lakeshorekiwanis.ca
