The housing crisis is worsening in Quebec, data confirms
Housing in Quebec is becoming increasingly expensive and increasingly difficult to find.
Data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMGC) shows the housing crisis is worsening, both in terms of rental costs and availability.
Although landlord and tenant groups interpret the federal agency's data differently, both agree: it's no longer possible to ignore the situation or rely on the market to correct it.
The Association des professionnels de la construction et de l'habitation du Québec (APCHQ) predicts a 32 per cent decrease in the number of rental housing starts in 2023 compared to 2022. In 2022, the decrease was 14 per cent from the previous year.
SERIOUS HOUSING SHORTAGE
The APCHQ estimates a shortage of 100,000 housing units in Quebec, and vacancy rates published by the CMHC support this.
A vacancy rate of approximately 3 per cent is generally accepted as representing the balance between supply and demand.
However, this rate, which was 2.5 per cent across Quebec in 2021, dropped to just 1.7 per cent last year.
In several regions, it's below 1 per cent and even reaches 0 per cent in certain cities such as Gaspé and Roberval, where no housing is available.
In fact, the vacancy rate has fallen below the equilibrium threshold everywhere. In Montreal, it was at 2 per cent, in Quebec City at 1.5 per cent, and it was below 1 per cent in the metropolitan areas of Gatineau, Sherbrooke, Saguenay and Trois-Rivières.
HARMFUL INTEREST RATES
Meanwhile, rental costs have increased everywhere due to too much demand and insufficient supply.
This situation is aggravated by several factors, starting with soaring interest rates. High rates prevent many young households from acquiring property, forcing them to stay on the rental market.
On the other side of the equation, interest rates are slowing down developers, who are forced to charge unaffordable rents to recover their investment financing costs.
In addition, builders are faced with rising construction costs due to inflation, again pushing rents out of line with market prices.
Add to that the catch-up of newcomers, who largely rent upon entering the country, and you have ever-increasing pressure on the market.
As for the calculation of rental cost increases, this is a matter of dispute.
The Corporation des propriétaires immobiliers du Québec (CORPIQ) maintains rents have remained below inflation, which was 6.7 per cent in Quebec in 2022. However, the CMHC's calculations rely on data limited to two-bedroom units and exclude new units.
The group's spokesperson admitted that, even when following the CMHC's method, some rental increases have exceeded inflation in Gatineau, reaching 9.1 per cent.
DISPROPORTIONATE INCREASES
For its part, the Regroupement des comités logement et associations de locataires du Québec (RCLALQ) has calculated increases from data including all types of apartments, including new units, which usually go for a higher price.
The RCLALQ's calculation is hair-raising for moderate-income households that don't receive government assistance.
The organization thus reports average increases of more than 20 per cent in Rawdon (Lanaudière), Cowansville (Eastern Townships), and Gatineau, and more than 18 per cent in Chambly, Brossard and Boucherville (Montérégie), as well as in Verdun and Anjou-Saint-Léonard on the island of Montreal.
Average increases between 10 and 18 per cent, according to the RCLALCQ's calculation, were reported in several Montreal neighbourhoods, but also in the suburbs of the metropolis and in the cities of Longueuil, Shawinigan, Sherbrooke, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Sainte-Agathe, Granby and Baie-Comeau.
In fact, according to the tenants' rights organization, "no place in Quebec is spared from major increases."
REQUESTS FOR GOVERNMENT INTERVENTION
What can be done? Unsurprisingly, the solutions are diametrically opposed depending on which side of the apartment door you live on.
The RCLALQ is calling for an immediate freeze on rents, followed by a rental cap and the creation of a rent registry. Secondly, it's calling for the accelerated construction of social and affordable housing.
CORPIQ, on the other hand, has always been strongly opposed to rent control. The organization of some 30,000 landlords maintains that this approach would place the rental housing sector "in permanent crisis."
Instead, it wants massive and rapid assistance for the construction of new housing, as well as an overhaul of the regulatory and fiscal framework "that favours the renovation of the current stock, and the massive addition of new housing."
However, the two groups are united in their call to Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau to act quickly and with authority to correct a situation that has become untenable for everyone.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 26, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
MISSING
MISSING | Longueuil police search for 16-year-old boy missing since Tuesday
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian warship armed with advanced missiles sails into western Atlantic in strategic 'chess game'
In an unusual move, the Russian Defence Ministry broadcast that one of its newest warships, the Admiral Gorshkov, had tested the strike capabilities of a hypersonic Zircon missile in a virtual drill.
No more expensing home internet bills to taxpayers, Tory and Liberal MPs told
The federal Liberal government is joining the Opposition Conservatives in no longer allowing its members of Parliament to expense taxpayers for home internet services.
'Better late than never': Polish PM applauds West for sending tanks to Ukraine
In an exclusive interview with CTV’s Power Play, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is praising the moves from Western countries to send tanks to Ukraine.
Canadians fighting in Ukraine, despite no monitoring from government, speak out on war and loss
On Feb. 27, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country needed fighters, and foreigners were welcome to join the front line in the defence against Russian aggression. Some Canadians were among the first to answer the call.
Canada sending 4 battle tanks to Ukraine, maybe more later: Anand
Canada is sending four combat-ready battle tanks to Ukraine and will be deploying 'a number' of Canadian Armed Forces members to train Ukrainian soldiers on how to operate them.
True crime sells, but fans are debating the ethics of their passion
For some people, relaxation looks like settling down with a nice glass of wine and the most graphic, disturbing tale of murder imaginable.
Tips to protect your personal information online
Retailers and tech companies use many tools to mine consumers for data they can share with third parties, but there are steps consumers can take to protect and safeguard their personal information.
No reason for alarm in Canada after cough syrup deaths in other countries: health agency
Following the deaths of more than 300 children from contaminated cough syrups in several countries, Health Canada says it's been more than a decade since similar cases were identified here.
Rent prices grew at record pace in 2022 as Canada saw lowest vacancy rate in decades
Rent prices in Canada grew at a record pace last year as the country saw the lowest vacancy rate since 2001, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said.
Toronto
-
Exclusive club in Toronto fined $35K for telling man with autism he required supervision at all times
The family of a prominent Toronto artist with autism is speaking out after one of the city’s oldest private clubs demanded he be supervised at all times while using the facilities – a decision that prompted the artist to file a complaint with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario.
-
Toronto police to boost presence on TTC following spike in violence
The Toronto police will be rolling out an increased presence across the TTC following a rash of violent, and sometimes random, incidents on the city’s transit system.
-
New video shows the moments before an armed swordsman attacked his boss at a Toronto bakery
New video has emerged showing the moments before a Toronto man attacked his boss using two samurai swords at a North York bakery – an incident the man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for.
Atlantic
-
Soggy winter storm closes N.B. schools, warnings in effect across the Maritimes
A soggy winter storm made its way to the Maritimes Thursday morning, with Environment Canada issuing a combination of rain, snow and wind warnings for the region.
-
Report shows Halifax's 2022 rental vacancy rate second lowest in Canada
A new report shows the rental market in Nova Scotia has been hit hard with increased demand and short supply.
-
Yarmouth, N.S., man found guilty in relation to the murder of Colton Cook
A jury has delivered a guilty verdict in the 2020 murder of a Yarmouth, N.S., area man.
London
-
London council shaves about $24 off property tax increase
Londoners will dig deeper this year to cover their property taxes and water/wastewater bills.
-
'Right now were in a bit of that hidden and pent-up demand': The promise of interest rate stability could reinvigorate the housing market
The Bank of Canada's benchmark interest rate has risen another quarter of a percentage point, but it comes with the promise of a pause. London-area homebuilders are hopeful that will bolster the market.
-
Device free night for some in west London after truck takes out power line
It looks like a device-free night ahead for some residents and businesses in west London after a truck took out a power line.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run on Highway 17
A 36-year-old Sault Ste. Marie woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 17 east of Bruce Mines last week, police say.
-
Sudbury woman killed when snowmobile goes through ice
The body of a 29-year-old Sudbury nurse was recovered Wednesday night from a lake near Parry Sound after her snowmobile went through the ice, police say.
-
Clients may have received used needles, Sudbury, Ont., harm reduction group says
Anyone who received a single-use needle from Réseau ACCESS Network in Sudbury in the last several months is at risk of serious infection, the group announced Thursday.
Calgary
-
Police hunt woman in connection to incident that saw victim run over and robbed, in that order
Calgary police have arrested one suspect and are still looking for another in connection to a December incident in a southwest parking lot that left the victim severely injured.
-
'Not moving': why those in the auto industry predict a rough ride for Canadians in 2023
Whether you're interested in buying, renting or repairing, automotive experts are warning Canadians entering the vehicle market to bring extra money -- and patience.
-
New MRU labs explore 'environmental crime scenes', walking and runnning
Here's a pitch for a new one-hour crime drama set in Calgary.
Kitchener
-
Two arrested after Stratford police officer dragged by stolen pickup
Two people are facing charges after a police officer was allegedly assaulted in Stratford.
-
'Always say I love you': Ancaster mother on the grief of losing her teen son in a car crash
An Ancaster mom is mourning the death of her 19-year-old son who died in a Brant County crash on Jan. 21.
-
Region to chart a new course for its Cold War-era bunker
Remediation work on the Region of Waterloo’s nuclear bunker is now complete, but what’s next for the Cold War-era building is yet to be decided.
Vancouver
-
VPD Const. Nicole Chan was released from hospital hours before suicide, inquest hears
A coroner's inquest into Nicole Chan's death heard testimony Thursday about the Vancouver police officer's visit to the hospital just hours before she took her own life in 2019.
-
'She was a nightmare': Parent, former staff member speak out on ex-principal accused of stealing $170K from East Van school
More people are coming forward after the Vancouver School Board filed a lawsuit against former principal Tricia Low, also known as Tricia Rooney.
-
'A lot of uncertainty': B.C. has highest number of avian flu outbreaks in Canada
Fourteen months after Dave Martens' chicken barns on Abbotsford's Sumas Prairie were flooded, the repairs are almost complete and he finally has birds again. Now, he's trying to keep it that way.
Edmonton
-
Sport Chek pulls out of Edmonton City Centre as mall highlights 'significant safety issues'
One of the biggest tenants in Edmonton City Centre (ECC) mall is closing its doors for good.
-
Residential ice ruts causing crashes and stuck vehicles, some Edmonton residents say
Derek Dupuis just happened to be outside for a cigarette Tuesday night when he saw a hatchback car smash into the side of one of his neighbours' pickups.
-
Ice Age relic found by Alberta woman out walking her dogs
A chance discovery by an Edmonton area woman who was walking her dogs has turned out to be a massive fossilized bone that likely belonged to an Ice Age mammoth.
Windsor
-
Lakeshore-born race car driver competing at Daytona this weekend
He hails from the Municipality of Lakeshore but this week, 21-year-old Roman De Angelis is on holy ground for a race car driver — set to take to the iconic track of Daytona International Speedway this weekend in the Rolex 24.
-
Black History Month kicks off with events at the Amherstburg Freedom Museum
The Amherstburg Freedom Museum is kicking off celebrating Black History Month this Friday with an opening ceremony.
-
Help could be on the way for Hillman Marsh
Conservationist Wayne King had tears in his eyes Thursday when professional geo-scientist Pete Zuzek made him aware funding could be on the way to help resolve the erosion of Hillman Marsh.
Regina
-
'For them to have hope': Regina's emergency shelter set to open its doors
Regina’s new emergency shelter is set to open its doors. The facility is located in the former YMCA building downtown. Already, the 40 beds are fully booked with a waiting list.
-
Here's how much rent will cost the average tenant in Regina
Rising rent costs and limited options are making it challenging for Regina renters to find the right place to settle into.
-
Regina police officer catches 11 drivers using mobile devices in 3 shifts
A Regina police officer said he caught 11 drivers on mobile devices in three shifts.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police, bylaw increasing downtown presence on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services are telling residents and visitors they will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to parking, noise and fireworks violations downtown this weekend, on the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Murder suspect, 18, arrested in Ottawa Valley
Police in Renfrew County have arrested an 18-year-old suspect after a homicide Wednesday night.
-
City of Ottawa committee votes to reopen Wellington Street
A year after the 'Freedom Convoy' protest shut down Wellington Street, a city of Ottawa committee has voted to reopen it to cars.
Saskatoon
-
'Just sick to my stomach': Sask. mom says cheer team asked daughter to hide self-harm scars
A Saskatchewan mother says her 13-year-old daughter is being shamed for her past mental health challenges.
-
'It's been a morning': Freezing rain makes for treacherous Saskatoon area commute
Freezing rain on Thursday morning has contributed to dangerous driving conditions in and around Saskatoon.
-
New ultrasound technology offers rural Sask. mothers access to virtual care
A new search initiative from Jim Pattison’s Hospital (JPH) is making access to ultrasound appointments easier for expectant mothers in rural parts of the province.