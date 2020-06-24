Advertisement
The heat wave is over, hydro power returning to Quebec customers
MONTREAL -- Several thousand Hydro-Québec customers have no electricity Wednesday morning, a few hours after strong thunderstorms hit western and central Quebec.
At 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, the public company counted just under 23,000 current private customers without power. The regions most affected were those of the Island of Montreal (4,827 clients), the Laurentians (4,338), the Mauricie (3,984) and Lanaudière (3,799).
This is a great improvement from the day piror.
Shortly after the storm surge early Tuesday evening, tens of thousands of subscribers had no power.
Meanwhile, Environment Canada has lifted the heat warnings that have consistenly been issued over the past week.
From Fete Nationale Day to next Monday, maximum temperatures will fluctuate between 25 and 27 degrees in Montreal, with a weak or non-existent humidx.
In Gatineau, Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Sherbrooke, Trois-Rivières, Victoriaville, Saint-Georges, Saguenay and Quebec, maximum daytime temperatures will be a few degrees lower than those forecast for Montreal, until Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2020.