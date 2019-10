THE FELLOWSHIP CIRCLE INVITES EVERYONE TO THEIR 22ND ANNUAL

"CHRISTMAS SHOPPING SALE"

HUNGARIAN UNITED CHURCH (CORNER JEAN TALON & L'ACADIE)

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 23RD - 10 A.M. - 3 P.M.

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 24TH - 10 A.M. - 3 P.M.

HUNGARIAN CUISINE - EAT IN OR TAKE OUT AVAILABLE

FABULOUS BAKE SALE

ANTIQUES, JEWELLERY, HOUSEHOLD ITEMS, ETC.

SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE

PLEASE COME AND ENJOY THE DAY