

Daniel J. Rowe, Amanda Kline, CTV News Montreal





Though the election campaign is not yet officially underway, political parties of all colours have already begun working to sway Canadians to their side.

The NDP began its campaign on the weekend, and the Conservatives will start Wednesday in Trois-Rivieres.

The polls

Three polls in the past week have shown a tie between Justin Trudeau's Liberal party and Andrew Scheer's Conservatives.

Polling analyst Philippe J. Fornier said today the Liberals have a slight advantage in seat count, but the popular vote is tied at 34 per cent.

The Liberals are ahead in Montreal and the surrounding region while the Conservatives are doing well in the Quebec City region.

Fornier added that the Bloc Quebecois is expected to make gains.

"The suburbs of Montreal - the 450, the North Shore and the South Shore - could be ground for the Bloc Quebecois," said Fornier. "They won 10 seats four years ago. Right now they're projected to win maybe 13 to 15, but it would only take a few more points for the Bloc Quebecois to win over 20 seats and completely change the face of this election."

The Environment

Climate change topped the list of concerns for Canadians. A recent Nanos poll found 27 per cent surveyed said it was the most important issue that will influence their vote.

It's also a concern for the Assembly of First Nations, which released its 2019 federal election priorities for First Nations and Canada Sept. 9.

AFN Chief Perry Bellegarde said there is no doubt that the environment is the most important issue facing all Canadians.

"Look at the flooding in First Nations along the Great Lakes and right here in Ottawa. Look at the fires in Brazil, and we sometimes call them the lungs of the earth. Look at the hurricanes. Look at what happened on the East Coast with Hurricane Dorian. Things are changing no question throughout the world, but it's not time for despair. It's time to plan wisely for the future," he said.

TVA Debate

Green Party leader Elizabeth May called on all leaders to boycott the Oct. 2 TVA debate that her party wasn't invited to.

“Our expectation of inclusion in the leaders’ debate is entirely legitimate,” wrote May in a letter to the other party leaders. “The citizens of Quebec, and francophones across the country deserve to have access to a full and fair debate that includes all leaders. Democracy – and fairness – demand it.”

Peoples Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier was also excluded from the debate.

"This is undemocratic," wrote Bernier on Twitter. "Quebecers should be able to hear all options."

Trudeau has until Sunday to officially launch the election campaign.