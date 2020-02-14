MONTREAL -- The teachers' union representing 45,000 primary and secondary teachers (Fédération autonome de l'enseignement) has decided to boycott the discussion forums set up by the Legault government as part of public sector negotiations.

La FAE ne participera pas aux forums du gouvernement. #polqc #nego2020 Plus de détails ici : https://t.co/IeoIH7dTKk — FAE (@la_FAE) February 14, 2020

The FAE union follows the FTQ, the FIQ, the APTS, the CSQ and the CSN, who all decided to refrain from participating in these discussion forums, preferring to discuss at the real negotiating tables, they explained.

President of the Conseil du trésor Christian Dube announced the formation of three discussion forums in mid-December, when he tabled government offers to the 550,000 public employees for the purpose of renewal of collective agreements.

These three forums focus on educational success, staff health and accessibility to care for long-term accommodation clients.

The FAE initially agreed to attend the information sessions on these discussion forums. But its bargaining council said on Friday that the FAE would not participate in the end.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2020.