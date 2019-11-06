MONTREAL – The Quebec government has put the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) under trusteeship, CTV News has confirmed.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge is expected to make the official recommendation Wednesday.

The goal is to restore the public’s confidence in the board by putting a director in charge of the council, according to reports. The trusteeship can be renewed on a six-month basis, if deemed necessary.

In a statement Wednesday, the EMSB has called the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government’s move “the launch of the CAQ smear campaign.”

The English board claims the CAQ has gone to “extraordinary lengths to discredit the EMSB, accusing us of having poor governance and of mismanaging the awarding and oversight of contracts.”

“The school board has never had the opportunity to review the allegations, nor to provide feedback and context,” it stated.

The threat of trusteeship came after two damning reports shone a less-than-flattering light on the board, which has been shaken by internal conflict and management debates over the last few years.

The EMSB, Quebec’s largest English-language board, has been accused of mismanaging expenses from its $350 million budget, including buying alcohol and jewelry.

It has also been accused of breaking the rules when it comes to rewarding contracts.

“We can’t help but wonder if the unjustified attacks on the EMSB have been motivated by the CAQ government’s effort to justify abolishing school boards in favour of service centres and in retaliation for our court challenges related to Bill 21 and the transfer of our schools to the French sector,” the EMSB argued.

It is accusing the education minister and Premier François Legault of leaking sections of the report as part of a "concerted campaign to discredit" the board for "political reasons."