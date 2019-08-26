

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal





With stock markets in turmoil, trade wars ongoing, and a global economy slowing, are we due for a recession?

Dean of the Williams School of Business at Bishop's University Reena Atanasiadis said the reality is much more complicated.

"President (Donald) Trump seems to have pinpointed three very important issues that he has a beef against China," said Atanasiadis. "All three of them are legitimate. He's absolutely right in saying that some of the things that China does shouldn't be occurring."

Trump points to manufacturing migration to China along with currency manipulation and intellectual property theft as sticking points in relations with the Asian superpower.

Manufacturing migrating to China over the past 20 years is a fact, but automated manufacturing in the States remains cheaper and prevalent south of the border.

"I think President Trump is not being totally forthcoming when he doesn't admit that technology has had an equal if not greater impact on the fact that manufacturing jobs have left the United States," said Atanasiadis.

The Chinese yuan, Atanasiadis also explained, is not free-floating with the Beijing government pegging its currency lower than it should be to make it easier to buy Chinese goods.

Tariffs, however, do not fix the problem, she said.

"Tariffs are not the solution to everything, and President Trump seems to like to impose tariffs on everything," said Atanasiadis.

A recession is underway in Europe with political quagmires such as the impending Brexit and the Italian political turmoil have hit the economy hard.

These issues along with uncertainty do not help markets.

"What markets don't like is uncertainty," said Atanasiadis. "How do you price in something when you're not sure what is happening?"

Atanasiadis compared the US economy to King Kong. The film ends when the giant gorilla is shot down from the Empire State Building. It's a comparison worth remembering when considering the current shape of the economy.

"The severity of what is happening should be watched, and we should be careful," she said.