The cyberattack that paralyzed the Hydro-Quebec website has been resolved

What we know about the new Omicron subvariant, Arcturus

A COVID-19 subvariant dubbed XBB.1.16 by the World Health Organization was first detected in the Indian subcontinent in late January. It has since been detected in 29 countries, though experts say it is likely circulating undetected in many others.

Canada is seeing a rise in Russian cyber-threat activity, we're learning more about the new Omicron subvariant Arcturus and millennial renters will have to save more for retirement than millennials who own a home.

