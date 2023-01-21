The curious case of the Montreal cone that was paved into a sidewalk

Residents and visitors alike would be hard-pressed to walk, drive or bike in Montreal without seeing an iconic orange cone (or a hundred of them) dotting the cityscape on any given day.

One cone, however, drew more attention and notoriety than others.

Those walking on Sherbrooke Street west in front of the historic Ritz Carlton Hotel this week had their curiosity piqued when passersby noticed a small orange cone was paved into the street.

"Although I am their city councillor and they asked me when it will be removed, I cannot answer them," said the nieghbourhood's independent city councillor J. Serge Sasseville on Twitter.

Un cône orange par dessus lequel du bitume a été fraichement posé sur le trottoir devant le @RitzCarlton de Montréal dans le district Peter-McGill de @CentrevilleMTL. Bien que je sois leur Conseiller de la Ville et qu’on me demande quand il sera enlevé, je ne peux leur répondre pic.twitter.com/dLOYqOLW17 — J.Serge Sasseville (il/lui-he/him) (@SergeSasseville) January 20, 2023

The city told CTV News that a new street light is being installed in front of the Ritz Carlton, and that the installation was delayed.

"The cone was used as a temporary protection to cover the base of the streetlight already installed underground," said city spokesperson Camille Bégin. "Due to the lack of more adequate materials currently on order to serve this purpose. It will be removed when the lamp post is installed. Asphalt has been poured around the cone to make the pavement safer."

It is not clear whether the cone's placement directly beside a bright red fire hydrant was done for artistic purposes or if it is just a coincidence.