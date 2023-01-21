The curious case of the Montreal cone that was paved into a sidewalk
Residents and visitors alike would be hard-pressed to walk, drive or bike in Montreal without seeing an iconic orange cone (or a hundred of them) dotting the cityscape on any given day.
One cone, however, drew more attention and notoriety than others.
Those walking on Sherbrooke Street west in front of the historic Ritz Carlton Hotel this week had their curiosity piqued when passersby noticed a small orange cone was paved into the street.
"Although I am their city councillor and they asked me when it will be removed, I cannot answer them," said the nieghbourhood's independent city councillor J. Serge Sasseville on Twitter.
The city told CTV News that a new street light is being installed in front of the Ritz Carlton, and that the installation was delayed.
"The cone was used as a temporary protection to cover the base of the streetlight already installed underground," said city spokesperson Camille Bégin. "Due to the lack of more adequate materials currently on order to serve this purpose. It will be removed when the lamp post is installed. Asphalt has been poured around the cone to make the pavement safer."
It is not clear whether the cone's placement directly beside a bright red fire hydrant was done for artistic purposes or if it is just a coincidence.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How will the WHO's decision on COVID emergency declaration affect Canada?
Next week, the WHO will decide if the COVID-19 pandemic is still a global emergency. Public officials say this decision will be important as they urge Canadians to get boosters and to stay vigilant.
BREAKING | Nelson, B.C. police officer dies from injuries more than a week after deadly avalanche
The second B.C. police officer caught in an avalanche while skiing in the backcountry near Kaslo earlier this month has died.
Ottawa announces $2.8-billion settlement of B.C. day scholar lawsuit
The federal government says it's come to a $2.8-billion agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by members of a British Columbia Indigenous band who attended residential schools as day scholars.
Legault accuses Trudeau of attacking democracy and the Quebec people
Quebec Premier François Legault accused his federal counterpart Justin Trudeau on Saturday on social networks of "attacking democracy and the entire Quebec people" by wanting to weaken the capacities of the Quebec national assembly.
W5: The Informant | How avocado became 'green gold' to Mexican drug cartels, and a deeper dive into the Pivot Airlines saga
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights some of W5's upcoming investigations, including Mexico's multi-billion dollar avocado industry run by cartels, and a continuing look into the Pivot Airlines passengers and crew who were detained for months without charges in the Dominican Republic.
As health funding deal nears, N.B. premier not expecting feds to offer 'full amount' of provinces' transfer ask
The premier of New Brunswick says it’s “exciting” and “encouraging” the federal government and the provinces are getting closer to a long-term health-care funding deal, but that he's doubtful the premiers will receive the full amount they're asking for.
Don't tell mom: Quebec girl, 6, secretly racks up $2,100 Amazon bill
A Montreal-area mother says she was shocked to learn her clever six-year-old daughter was able to buy more than $2,100 worth of purchases on her Amazon account right under her nose.
Charges laid against Lethbridge parents in brutal assault of 6-week-old baby
A Lethbridge baby is in hospital, in critical condition, while her parents are behind bars, accused of her horrific abuse.
'Homicide in slow motion': Police urged to tackle stalking amid rise of tracking tech
Tracking technology, like AirTags, gives stalkers even more access to already vulnerable women, according to Battered Women's Support Services in Vancouver.
Toronto
-
Suspect charged with aggravated assault in 'unprovoked attack' of senior in Toronto
A suspect has been formally charged with aggravated assault in connection with an “unprovoked attack” on an elderly woman in downtown Toronto.
-
Explainer: Pharmacists address questions over new prescribing powers in Ontario
Since new legislation came into effecton Jan. 1 allowing Ontario pharmacists to prescribe for 13 "minor ailments," some doctors have taken to social media to voice concerns.
-
Public transit users concerned proposed TTC service cuts will increase safety risks
Public transit users are speaking out against proposed Toronto Transit Commission service cuts that they say could further put riders' safety at risk at a time when violent incidents on subways and streetcars are on the rise.
Atlantic
-
Friday snow reports and storm set to arrive Monday for the Maritimes
As of Saturday morning, widespread snow totals of 10 to 25 cm have been reported in Nova Scotia from our latest weather system. Now we're turning our attention to a storm system that will travel from Cape Cod across Nova Scotia on Monday.
-
Sixth day of no power for many rural southeast New Brunswick residents
The effects of the ice storm that hit parts of New Brunswick on Monday are still being felt in rural areas south of Moncton.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador to hold emergency debate about ongoing ambulance strike
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey is calling for an emergency sitting of the legislature to address an ongoing ambulance strike.
London
-
‘Huge for Tourism’: London Sledge Hockey tournament draws thousands to Forest City
Great Britain has come from across the pond to the frozen pond to compete in the 17th annual London Blizzard Sledge Hockey tournament.
-
Mayor of St. Thomas drives home the message that a new transit link could benefit both the Railway City and the Forest City
St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston says London, St. Thomas and large businesses in the area would benefit from a transit service that would join the two communities.
-
Explainer: Pharmacists address questions over new prescribing powers in Ontario
Since new legislation came into effecton Jan. 1 allowing Ontario pharmacists to prescribe for 13 "minor ailments," some doctors have taken to social media to voice concerns.
Northern Ontario
-
Ottawa announces $2.8-billion settlement of B.C. day scholar lawsuit
The federal government says it's come to a $2.8-billion agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by members of a British Columbia Indigenous band who attended residential schools as day scholars.
-
Violence also found in northern schools; union officials say
High school teachers across the province say they need more training and more staff hired to address school violence.
-
Elderly woman dead after suspected 'unprovoked attack' on downtown Toronto sidewalk
An elderly woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after what police are describing as an 'unprovoked attack' on a downtown Toronto sidewalk Friday morning.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nelson, B.C. police officer dies from injuries more than a week after deadly avalanche
The second B.C. police officer caught in an avalanche while skiing in the backcountry near Kaslo earlier this month has died.
-
Charges laid against Lethbridge parents in brutal assault of 6-week-old baby
A Lethbridge baby is in hospital, in critical condition, while her parents are behind bars, accused of her horrific abuse.
-
Medicine Hat swears in new police chief
Medicine Hat's new police chief was sworn in Friday.
Kitchener
-
UGDSB warns parents about elementary students being robbed
The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) is warning parents after receiving reports that several young students were robbed near a Guelph plaza as they were walking home from school.
-
Police say evidence of drug production found in Kitchener, Ont. house that exploded
Waterloo regional police say evidence “consistent with illicit drug production” has been seized from a Kitchener, Ont. home that exploded Wednesday night.
-
Neighbours identify occupants of Kitchener, Ont. home that exploded
As police continue their investigation into a Kitchener, Ont. house explosion, a picture of the people who lived in the unit is emerging.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nelson, B.C. police officer dies from injuries more than a week after deadly avalanche
The second B.C. police officer caught in an avalanche while skiing in the backcountry near Kaslo earlier this month has died.
-
'Homicide in slow motion': Police urged to tackle stalking amid rise of tracking tech
Tracking technology, like AirTags, gives stalkers even more access to already vulnerable women, according to Battered Women's Support Services in Vancouver.
-
Ottawa announces $2.8-billion settlement of B.C. day scholar lawsuit
The federal government says it's come to a $2.8-billion agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by members of a British Columbia Indigenous band who attended residential schools as day scholars.
Edmonton
-
Car turns into Valley Line train during testing
A vehicle collided with a Valley Line train conducting testing Saturday afternoon near Bonnie Doon Mall.
-
Special Sobeys till slows down the checkout experience
A Sobeys in northeast Edmonton has a checkout lane that is backing up with customers on purpose.
-
'It's really going to change BMX': St. Albert to get new training facility
The existing BMX track in St. Albert is getting an upgrade, in part thanks to a grant from the provincial government.
Windsor
-
No injuries in Erie Street fire, cause remains undetermined
A fire at an Erie Street restaurant Friday morning has caused an estimated $450,000 in damages, officials say.
-
-
Point Pelee reopens Saturday
Visitors can return to Point Pelee National Park after its gates reopened to the public Saturday morning.
Regina
-
'More than just a game': Sask. curlers look to qualify for 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games
A staple of Special Olympics curling in Regina has returned to the ice this weekend.
-
Star Wars on the prairies; Life-sized TIE Fighter replica pops up in Sask. town
A central Saskatchewan town was turning heads thanks to a life-sized display from the popular Star Wars film series.
-
House fire leads to minor injuries in central Regina
Firefighters in Regina responded to a house fire that ended with minor injuries.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man killed in head-on crash in Algonquin Provincial Park
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa man is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 60 in Algonquin Provincial Park.
-
OPP officer injured after cruiser struck on Highway 401 near Kingston
An Ontario Provincial Police officer has been hospitalized with minor injuries after a crash on Highway 401.
-
Ottawa man's truck stolen from Canadian Tire Centre parking lot during Senators game
An Ottawa man says his vehicle was stolen right out of the Canadian Tire Centre parking lot during a Senators game on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Choiceland youth sentenced for 'brutal' murder of his mother
A 14-year-old boy who killed his pregnant mother was sentenced to six years and eight months at a Nipawin courthouse on Friday.
-
Twin brothers take hobby to new heights at Saskatoon Toy Farm Toy and Collectible Show
Like many farmers across Saskatchewan, Leif and Jarret Sperling have spent thousands of hours making sure their farm equipment is operating just right.
-
Court of Appeal for Sask. decides child should not be vaccinated against their will
The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal has thrown out a ruling that would see a 13-year-old receive the COVID-19 vaccine, despite not wanting to get it.