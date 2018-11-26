Featured Video
The CP Holiday Train will make stops in Montreal West, Beaconsfield Tuesday night
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, November 26, 2018 9:13PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 26, 2018 9:14PM EST
The CP Holiday Train has begun its journey across Canada, supporting food banks and raising spirits along the way.
Since 1999, more than $14 million has been raised and redistributed in local communities.
Starting Tuesday night Sierra Noble, Kelly Prescott and Terri Clark will be conducting the concerts in the snow when the holiday train arrives in Montreal West for 7 p.m. and then stop in Beaconsfield at 8:30 p.m. before meandering west across Canada.
