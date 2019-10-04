MONTREAL – The City of Montreal wants to know where you're going – and how long it takes to get there.

The fourth version of the MTL Trajet project launched this fall with a mobile app that tracks the journeys and travel times of Montrealers to see how they move through town. The goal, according to the city, is to plan public transit and urban development better.

"With the data collected, we can, for example, visualize where there are problems related to the speed of the motorists. It allows us to target the necessary reorganizations," Eric Alan Caldwell, head of urban planning and mobility for the Plante administration, said in a statement.

The app also shows when commuters aren't using the best route to reach their destination.

"We can then improve the route by adjusting, among other things, signage, " said Caldwell.

The project runs until Oct. 20. All data is collected anonymously. Those who sign up and track their travel for seven days are entered into a contest for a variety of prizes.

The city is working with various transportation organizations in Montreal and the off-island suburbs, as well as the Transport Quebec and the Transportation Research for Integrated Planning (TRIP) Lab at Concordia University.

Click here for more information and to download the app.