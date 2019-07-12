

La presse canadienne





A Mainstreet poll is showing that the CAQ remains very popular among the Quebec electorate.

If elections were held from June 27 to July 2, the CAQ would have won the support of 47.8 per cent of voters, compared to 21.7 per cent for the Liberal Party, 14.5 per cent for Québec solidaire and 10.5 per cent for the Parti Quebecois.

The poll showed the CAQ was dominant in all demographics in terms of gender and age.

The survey took place following the tabling of the budget and a parliamentary session where controversial laws on secularism and immigration were adopted.