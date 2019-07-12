Featured Video
The CAQ remains very popular among Quebecers: poll
Coalition Avenir du Quebec leader and premier-elect Francois Legault arrives on stage to address supporters as he celebrates after winning the Quebec Provincial election in Quebec City on Monday, October 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Ryan Remiorz
La presse canadienne
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 12:46PM EDT
A Mainstreet poll is showing that the CAQ remains very popular among the Quebec electorate.
If elections were held from June 27 to July 2, the CAQ would have won the support of 47.8 per cent of voters, compared to 21.7 per cent for the Liberal Party, 14.5 per cent for Québec solidaire and 10.5 per cent for the Parti Quebecois.
The poll showed the CAQ was dominant in all demographics in terms of gender and age.
The survey took place following the tabling of the budget and a parliamentary session where controversial laws on secularism and immigration were adopted.
Latest Montreal News
- Savoura tomato company president and son missing in helicopter flight
- Police seek help finding missing Montreal man with health concerns
- Provincial parks to be shut down by a strike during construction holiday
- Canadians can expect to have their personal information collected at Canada-U.S. border
- The CAQ remains very popular among Quebecers: poll